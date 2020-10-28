Galaxy S21 without a charger: is Samsung following Apple's example?

After Apple is shipping the iPhone 12 without various accessories, there are now again rumors that Samsung will also take this step.

A few months ago, when the reports about the discontinuation of the included power supply and headphones for the iPhone 12 caused a stir, there were also rumors that Samsung would also do without these accessories for the next models of the Galaxy S series. Officially there is no information from the South Koreans about this. Instead, at least Samsung's social media department concentrates on making fun of Apple.

Many observers already suspect that the rumors about Samsung's plans will be confirmed next spring with the presentation of the Galaxy S21. Appropriately, there are now new reports from South Korean media, which again say that exactly this will happen.

As Chosun Biz writes in an article dated October 27th, Samsung is currently considering removing both the headphones and the power supply from the package. In particular, the exclusion of the headphones is very likely. The US version of the Galaxy Note 20 already lacked these.

In the USA the Note 20 already lacked headphones in the box. / © NextPit

Cost reduction for Apple and Samsung

Apple emphasized at the presentation of the iPhone 12 that, among other things, a significantly thinner packaging of the smartphone could be achieved by eliminating the included accessories. This is good for the environment. However, many people suspect that an even more important reason is the cost Apple can reduce by taking this step.

Chosun Biz further suspects that both Apple and in the future at Samsung do this due to technologies such as 5G and the associated increased production costs. These figures can be somewhat offset by cutting back on accessories that are shipped with their devices.

At the same time, both companies may be able to find new buyers for their wireless headphones by taking such a step. The current report explicitly mentions the new Beats Flex, which the Apple subsidiary has been offering for about 50 Dollars for a few weeks.

The picture at the top of this article shows a Samsung Galaxy S20.