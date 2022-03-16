Galaxy A33 leaks shortly before launch

Only one more day and we can marvel at Samsung's new mid-range series at the "Awesome" Unpacked event ! A leak revealed the technical specs of the Samsung Galaxy A33 just before the event. At the same time, a Twitter post published the first pictures of the new mid-ranger.

First pictures of the Samsung Galaxy A33 leaked.

New Exynos 1280 on board, also 5000 mAh battery and quad-cam.

Hardly any information about the A73 so far.

Samsung's Galaxy A series is likely to be the highlight of spring for many. The mid-range smartphones became very popular over the past few years. So mark the date for tomorrow (3/17/2022) when Samsung will present the new phones at the "Awesome" event. Last day, two leaks surfaced that not only give us a glimpse of the Galaxy A33 but also revealed the technical specs.

The A32 in the front and the A52 in the back? / © Twitter / EvLeaks

In terms of looks, the Galaxy A33 is a mixture of the successful predecessors of the Galaxy A class. The 6.4-inch OLED display features a refresh rate of 90 Hz, has a resolution of 1080p, and looks confusingly similar to the Galaxy A32. The quad-camera system on the back, on the other hand, strongly resembles the Samsung Galaxy A52.

What does the A33 offer?

The primary camera is rumored to use a wide-angle lens with 48 megapixels, and beyond that, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor is likely to be on the back. The camera system is complemented by a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-MP portrait lens. A selfie camera with 13 megapixels is also found at the front.

With a full 5,000 mAh, the mid-ranger has much more battery power than Samsung's Galaxy S22. However, large batteries are also common in this price range. The leak also reveals that the processor is likely to be the Exynos 1280 that has not been officially unveiled. The eight-core SoC has 6 GB of RAM. A standard storage of 128 GB should also provide enough space on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G full specifications! pic.twitter.com/HJHaWLDgZl — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) March 5, 2022

Samsung's Galaxy A33 is considered the cheapest representative of the mid-range and is expected to launch for ~$417, but this is based on the leaked €379 pricing for Europe. However, there are some drawbacks when compared to the Galaxy A53. For example, the larger model gets not only a refresh rate of 120 Hz for the 6.5-inch panel but also a 64-megapixel main camera. Apart from other small changes, we should hardly expect any differences in the models. Currently, there is hardly any information about the Samsung Galaxy A73 so far.

What do you think of the Galaxy A33? Do you think it can continue the success of its predecessors? Let us know in the comments!