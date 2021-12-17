Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Friday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Memorize: Learn Russian words with Flashcards ($4.99) : This AI-based study app helps you to learn and memorize more than 9,000 words in the Russian vocabulary. WTF!

: This AI-based study app helps you to learn and memorize more than 9,000 words in the Russian vocabulary. WTF! Memorize: Learn French words with Flashcards ($4.99) : Do you want to keep up with your French lessons, so download this app today for free and get some help memorizing more than 5,000 words in French. De rien!

: Do you want to keep up with your French lessons, so download this app today for free and get some help memorizing more than 5,000 words in French. De rien! 7 World Wonders for kids ($5.99) : With this educational application for kids you can enjoy some quality time with your family and learn more about the 7 Wonders Of The World, Natural Wonders, Ancient Wonders and Modern Wonders.

: With this educational application for kids you can enjoy some quality time with your family and learn more about the 7 Wonders Of The World, Natural Wonders, Ancient Wonders and Modern Wonders. Smart Loan Calculator Pro ($2.99) : This app claims to be "the most powerful and accurate loan calculator" you can find. If that's true, I don't know, but you can have it for free today and pay back your loans on time.

: This app claims to be "the most powerful and accurate loan calculator" you can find. If that's true, I don't know, but you can have it for free today and pay back your loans on time. Glow - Icon Pack ($0.99) : Thinking of a different home screen on your smartphone? This icon pack app offers some new and vibrant colors to light up your display.

: Thinking of a different home screen on your smartphone? This icon pack app offers some new and vibrant colors to light up your display. Star Link 2: Constellation ($0.99) : What about learning more about the sky and the stars and having fun at the same time? This is the idea behind Star Link 2.

Free Android games

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Universal Zoom ($3.99) : An app that lets you see the tiniest subatomic particles of space structures and help you to understand things like the units of measurement, sizes, and distances intuitively.

: An app that lets you see the tiniest subatomic particles of space structures and help you to understand things like the units of measurement, sizes, and distances intuitively. Light | Long Exposure ($0.99) : Light is the application for creating photos with a Long Exposure effect.

: Light is the application for creating photos with a Long Exposure effect. AirDisk Pro ($2.99) : Store, view, and manage files on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. You can connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by dragging & dropping them.

: Store, view, and manage files on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. You can connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by dragging & dropping them. Scanner App - Cam Scan PDF Doc ($2.99) : A scanner app to scan and sign your documents to PDF or JPEG to fax, share, email, upload to clouds or print.

: A scanner app to scan and sign your documents to PDF or JPEG to fax, share, email, upload to clouds or print. Safety Note+ Pro ($2.99) : This note-taking app lets you create short letters, to-do lists, reminders, share, and manage your notes using your iPhone or iPad.

: This note-taking app lets you create short letters, to-do lists, reminders, share, and manage your notes using your iPhone or iPad. Videdit - Handy Video Editor ($0.99) : This app allows you to edit your videos in many ways to make them more impressive and unique.

Free iOS games

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.