Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Friday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.
Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.
Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store
Free Android apps
- Memorize: Learn Russian words with Flashcards
($4.99): This AI-based study app helps you to learn and memorize more than 9,000 words in the Russian vocabulary. WTF!
- Memorize: Learn French words with Flashcards
($4.99): Do you want to keep up with your French lessons, so download this app today for free and get some help memorizing more than 5,000 words in French. De rien!
- 7 World Wonders for kids
($5.99): With this educational application for kids you can enjoy some quality time with your family and learn more about the 7 Wonders Of The World, Natural Wonders, Ancient Wonders and Modern Wonders.
- Smart Loan Calculator Pro
($2.99): This app claims to be "the most powerful and accurate loan calculator" you can find. If that's true, I don't know, but you can have it for free today and pay back your loans on time.
- Glow - Icon Pack
($0.99): Thinking of a different home screen on your smartphone? This icon pack app offers some new and vibrant colors to light up your display.
- Star Link 2: Constellation
($0.99): What about learning more about the sky and the stars and having fun at the same time? This is the idea behind Star Link 2.
Free Android games
- Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta
($0.99): A game with over 5 million downloads on Android and iOS can be downloaded for free today. With the premium version, you can try the full artifacts and become a legend in Sparta!
- Galaxy Attack: Allien Shooter (Premium)
($0.99): "Earth's last hope is in your hands", do I need to say more about this space shooting game?
- Assassin Lord: Idle RPG (Magic)
($1.99): This idling farming RPG lets you grow your assassin with easy operations and convenient play with sections full of monsters that come in waves.
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event)
($0.99): A fun idle game that asks a bit more of your time since it gets harder and harder to overtake the floors. The phone must be online to play it.
- Brain card Game - Find5x 4P
($1.49): Do you like brain card games based on a special scoring system? So you can test your intelligence with this Find5x 4P option today.
- Becker cat's adventures
($0.99): Are you a cat lover? In this game, you play the role of Becker, a very troubled cat who finds his way to survive in a city full of evil machines. The prize: tuna cans of course!
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline idle Puzzle RPG
($0.99): Similar to 2048 games, this RPG puzzle lets you create your own monsters by merging them with simple puzzles. After, you can battle against other users!
- Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple
($1.49): This FPS indie game combines some RPG features in an adventure that starts in tombs and dungeons fighting against unknown creatures to find amazing treasures. Have fun!
Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store
Free iOS apps
- Universal Zoom
($3.99): An app that lets you see the tiniest subatomic particles of space structures and help you to understand things like the units of measurement, sizes, and distances intuitively.
- Light | Long Exposure
($0.99): Light is the application for creating photos with a Long Exposure effect.
- AirDisk Pro
($2.99): Store, view, and manage files on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. You can connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by dragging & dropping them.
- Scanner App - Cam Scan PDF Doc
($2.99): A scanner app to scan and sign your documents to PDF or JPEG to fax, share, email, upload to clouds or print.
- Safety Note+ Pro
($2.99): This note-taking app lets you create short letters, to-do lists, reminders, share, and manage your notes using your iPhone or iPad.
- Videdit - Handy Video Editor
($0.99): This app allows you to edit your videos in many ways to make them more impressive and unique.
Free iOS games
- yourSudoku - Over 10k sudoku
($12.99): Play more than 10,000 Sudoku games.
- Tank Battle - Mini War
($14.99): This classical tank battle game was modified and delivers the advantages of Super Tank Battle, but in a mini version with 5 different difficulty levels.
- Air Hockey HD
($0.99): A game of air hockey with five player modes to play against an AI and your friends. Let it rip!
- Fill me up - Block Brain Game!
($2.99): A simple and easy puzzle game in a grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces.
- Crash the Comet
($7.99): Here you need to control the comet and keep it flying on track. A note on that: The comet will continue to speed up.
- Rent Business Tycoon Game
($4.99): Build your own business by renting an incredible property and become an idle tycoon in this cool simulation game.
- Extreme Car Parkour Racing 3d
($9.99): Race with opponents on the beach, select your buggy and try not to lose your cool in this racing game.
- Discard - A Memory Game
($1.99): A memory game in which you have three seconds to memorize a selection of playing cards and find them to advance to the next level.
- Cubes: brain-teaser
($2.99): A simple and addictive puzzle game where you have to form or complete a pattern with moving cubes.
