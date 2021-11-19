Free apps for Android & iOS: these Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Panda VPN Pro ($2.99) : A simple and intuitive VPN to access any site and follow normally inaccessible content.

: A simple and intuitive VPN to access any site and follow normally inaccessible content. Word Resume Builder ($0.99) : This application makes it easy to create modern resumes in Word format.

: This application makes it easy to create modern resumes in Word format. Scalar Pro ($2.49) : An extremely flexible and advanced scientific calculator with the ability to define user arguments, user functions, function graphs, script programming and many other features.

: An extremely flexible and advanced scientific calculator with the ability to define user arguments, user functions, function graphs, script programming and many other features. Passwords-Manager-Pro ($4.99) : This application allows you to save your credentials in a categorical way to save you time;

: This application allows you to save your credentials in a categorical way to save you time; Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary with Flashcards ($4.99) : An AI-based study app for learning and memorizing GRE/GMAT words;

: An AI-based study app for learning and memorizing GRE/GMAT words; Reminder Pro ($2.29) : This app cuts to the chase and allows you to set up notifications to remind you of all the tasks, errands and items on your to-do list.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Lophis Roguelike ($0.99) : In this card RPG game, you'll have to make quick choices and defeat enemies in adventure combat by strategizing groups of cards in order to complete the adventure path of roles.

: In this card RPG game, you'll have to make quick choices and defeat enemies in adventure combat by strategizing groups of cards in order to complete the adventure path of roles. Sword Warriors Premium ($0.99) : A free action role-playing game in which, thanks to your blade, you will become a super warrior to save your kingdom from devils and dark monsters.

: A free action role-playing game in which, thanks to your blade, you will become a super warrior to save your kingdom from devils and dark monsters. Freeze! 2 ($2.49) : Go on an adventure in this space game to find your brother and free him from the clutches of aliens.

: Go on an adventure in this space game to find your brother and free him from the clutches of aliens. Highway Game ($1.99) : A racing game that involves avoiding confrontations and the police, collecting coins and gas cans.

: A racing game that involves avoiding confrontations and the police, collecting coins and gas cans. Stickman Warriors Dragon ($0.99) : Develop your hero through the adventure to defeat the gods of ultimate destruction.

: Develop your hero through the adventure to defeat the gods of ultimate destruction. Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D ($1.49) : Challenge your best friends and buddies to show them your classic racing skills while having fun.

: Challenge your best friends and buddies to show them your classic racing skills while having fun. Math games for kids ($0.99) : A math game for the whole family to learn multiplication and division tables, addition and subtraction of numbers.

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Easy Sum | Shopping List ($1.99) : More than a regular calculator, this app lets you figure out how much you're spending on shopping and the like.

: More than a regular calculator, this app lets you figure out how much you're spending on shopping and the like. Ginger Writer ($8.99) : A writing assistant based on Ginger's AI that corrects all types of errors, from grammar and spelling to punctuation and syntax, with unparalleled accuracy.

: A writing assistant based on Ginger's AI that corrects all types of errors, from grammar and spelling to punctuation and syntax, with unparalleled accuracy. Blink - Quick Memo + Widget ($0.99) : A simple and clear application that allows you to write down reminders so you don't forget anything.

: A simple and clear application that allows you to write down reminders so you don't forget anything. let's led ($0.99) : This application turns your iPhone or iPad into a ticker display or a clock, and with its more than 100 symbols, you can display any message you want.

: This application turns your iPhone or iPad into a ticker display or a clock, and with its more than 100 symbols, you can display any message you want. Resizable ($0.99) : This application is used to resize your photos.

: This application is used to resize your photos. Nature:sounds around the world ($2.99) : You want to listen to a certain sound of nature? This app allows you to listen to several types of sounds that can be heard in nature.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

MathxCreature:Math Puzzle Game ($1.99) : A fun puzzle game designed to teach kids math while having fun.

: A fun puzzle game designed to teach kids math while having fun. Poker Pop! ($0.99) : A domino-style tile matching game where you place cards on the board to create poker hands and score as many points as possible before filling the board.

: A domino-style tile matching game where you place cards on the board to create poker hands and score as many points as possible before filling the board. Office Story ($3.99) : A unique software company simulation game where you can build your own business empire with multiple offices around the world.

: A unique software company simulation game where you can build your own business empire with multiple offices around the world. Buzz To Win ($0.99) : An exciting card game where you race to beat your opponents to get a four-of-a-kind, straight, flush, or royal flush, then hit the buzzer.

: An exciting card game where you race to beat your opponents to get a four-of-a-kind, straight, flush, or royal flush, then hit the buzzer. Ninjas Infinity ($1.99) : Go on an adventure and face many obstacles, including evil ninjas, ninja dogs, monsters, half-humans, zombies that will try to stop you.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any better apps or games on sale in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.