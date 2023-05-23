Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Just like clockwork, here are NextPit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Don't waste time, as these apps are usually paid, but can be installed for free for a limited time on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Let's check them out!

Normally, there are paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pony up some cash, but from time to time, there are developers who decided to spread the love by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains. Grab them today on your Android or iPhone before they revert to paid status.

Note that while they're free as of publishing, these deals tend to expire without any due warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be both unpredictable and can end suddenly.

We also want to note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that carries low ratings, we did not install and test them out like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Color Wheel [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: Get color palettes and suggestions based on photos or simply browse through a couple of suggestions for your next design project.

Get color palettes and suggestions based on photos or simply browse through a couple of suggestions for your next design project. App Lock Pro [4.2-stars / $2.49 ]: As the name says, block others from accessing specific apps on your phone using biometric authentication, password, or a pattern lock.

As the name says, block others from accessing specific apps on your phone using biometric authentication, password, or a pattern lock. 80s Music Radio Pro [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A bit of 80s nostalgia with a bunch of online radios you can listen in your phone, dive back into new wave and other pop hits from 20 40 years ago.

A bit of 80s nostalgia with a bunch of online radios you can listen in your phone, dive back into new wave and other pop hits from 40 years ago. Electron Config Engine [4.4-stars / $2.49 ]: Similar to last list's pick, solve electron configurations based on the oxidation state. Yeah, don't ask me.

Android games

Cooking Kawaii [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Be quick in the kitchen and prepare all of your customer's orders in time to keep your restaurant growing.

Be quick in the kitchen and prepare all of your customer's orders in time to keep your restaurant growing. Live or Die: Survival Pro [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Another zombie apocalypse game, survive by crafting weapons and improving your vehicle to upgrade your base, gather resources, and of course kill the zombies.

Another zombie apocalypse game, survive by crafting weapons and improving your vehicle to upgrade your base, gather resources, and of course kill the zombies. Zombie Age 3: Survival [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: A more cartoonish take on the zombie rise, shoot them all in this sidescroller action game filled with pop culture characters.

A more cartoonish take on the zombie rise, shoot them all in this sidescroller action game filled with pop culture characters. Monkey Go Happy [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Five different mini-games to pass the time and relive the Adobe Flash game sensation.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

RTRO - Film Camera by Moment [4.6-stars / $4.99 ]: Take photos and record 60s videos with a distinctive retro look.

Take photos and record 60s videos with a distinctive retro look. Fast Chart [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: Pie charts, line charts, scatter plots, and much more chart options to customize your next presentation.

Pie charts, line charts, scatter plots, and much more chart options to customize your next presentation. You Record Pro [4.7-stars / $9.99 ]: Record interviews, college classes, and more with high-quality audio, including lossless options using Apple's own codec.

Record interviews, college classes, and more with high-quality audio, including lossless options using Apple's own codec. Photo Frame Calendar & Clock [4.1-stars / $9.99 ]: Turn your iPad or iPhone into a digital photo frame with a calendar & clock, simple as that.

iOS games

Drop Flop! [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: Test your reflex on this simple reaction game in which you need to catch a falling ball.

Test your reflex on this simple reaction game in which you need to catch a falling ball. Cubesc: Dream of Mira [4.3-stars / $2.99 ]: Solve puzzles in an ethereal setting to save your brother.

Solve puzzles in an ethereal setting to save your brother. Space Raiders RPG [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Aliens or humans? Who will prevail in these galactic battles? Take control of one of the races and battle your way to victory (or extinction).

Aliens or humans? Who will prevail in these galactic battles? Take control of one of the races and battle your way to victory (or extinction). HappyTruck [3.5-stars / $1.99 ]: A typical physics game in which you need to control the gas to take all the fruits to their destiny with your truck.

