Apple starts iPhone Self Repair program with this crazy kit

After announcing the initiative last year, Apple's Self Service Repair program for iPhone is finally available in the US starting today with more countries to follow. Customers that are technically knowledgeable or experienced can fix their broken device without going to an authorized Apple service center, at least starting with select iPhone models . And the kit that Apple sends out to customers for repairing their phones is truly massive.

TL;DR

Apple's Self Service Repair program of Apple is starting in the US

Initially, replacement parts will be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series plus the iPhone SE 2022.

Apple is planning to expand the self service support to Macs and iPads later this year.

Select iPhone models are eligible for Apple's self-service repair

Currently, the program supports the recent iPhone models including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series as well as the iPhone SE 2022. Apple will supply genuine replacement parts such as camera modules, displays, batteries, speakers, and more. The Cupertino company is also planning to expand the program with more parts and more devices supported including MacBooks and iPad tablets with M1 chipset later this year.

With this initiative Apple aims to help individual technicians by supplying genuine parts and how-to guides. The company will even lend necessary tools when repairing such as heated display removal fixtures and battery presses at an extra cost. In addition, damaged parts sent to Apple to be recycled are eligible for cash credit that could be used as a discount to the replacement parts.

The iPhone repair kit provided by Apple is really massive. / © Apple

The only "catch" of the program is that willing customers are required to input the device's IMEI or serial number before they can request select parts and tools. Presumably, the said extra step is taken in order to counter the use of third-party replacement parts that are not certified as original.

Of course, there's a few loopholes present with Apple's security measures as customers can still use IMEIs that don't belong to them. But regarding how this will affect your device's repair status is yet to be determined.

Google is expected to launch its own do-it-yourself repair for Pixel 6 or older models this year. © NextPit

More OEMs are offering DIY repair programs

Both Google and Samsung have also announced their intentions for the same self-service repair programs through partnering with iFixit this year. The DIY program of Google will let you fix your own Pixel 6 or all the way down to the ancient Pixel 2, while Samsung plans to sell you replacement parts of the Galaxy S20 and S21 series at start.

Compared to authorized service centers, customers will only save a little when opting for Apple's self-service repair. Knowing this, how would you fix your damaged iPhone?