First Android 13 screenshots spotted: It's so colorful!

The extremely flexible customizable design of the interface is a big topic in Android 12 , and judging by the initial screenshots and reports, Google will explore the idea even further in Android 13. See and judge for yourself!

TL:DR

Android 13 is supposed to offer more dynamic background design options.

The color palette can be even more colorful or more subtle as desired, with new colors being added.

Basically, the entire Android 13 UI can also look more plain or more peppy.

The dynamic theme is one of the highlights of Android 12. The operating system compiles a color palette that matches your selected background image and uses it for menu elements, windows, and buttons throughout the operating system. Thus, the design will always look unified regardless of which app is running at that point in time.

Unfortunately, this feature is only available for Pixel smartphones until now. However, various manufacturers have already developed their own versions of dynamic themes, for instance, Samsung with their One UI 4.0 or Oppo with their Color OS 12. Unfortunately, it is not yet clear whether this will change with Android 13. However, it looks like Google will make further improvements and upgrades to this feature.

AndroidPolice reported that Android 13 will offer different options for how the operating system composes the color palette from background pictures. For example, focusing on bright colors or more subtle ones. There will probably be four options in total:

TONAL_SPOT: Automatically calculated palette similar to Android 12.

VIBRANT: Similar to TONAL_SPOT, but with additional color accents.

EXPRESSIVE: Android 13 adds suitable color tones to the color palette, which are not included in the background image.

SPRITZ: Very restrained color selection, almost monochrome in nature.

In the following picture gallery, you can see how the color palette is composed with the four different options, using a wallpaper as an example. Click on the images to see them in full size.

Here you can see the color palette calculated using the background image via "Tonal Spot Style" - this is the classic approach similar to that in Android 12. © Google via AndroidPolice Here you can see the background image with two widgets, each color matched to it. © Google via AndroidPolice The drawn-down notification bar is also subtly color-matched. © Google via AndroidPolice This also applies to this settings dialog in Tonal Spot Style. © Google via AndroidPolice With the Vibrant Style, the colors look a little more vibrant. If you jump back to the first picture, you will find that the colors are more saturated in direct comparison. © Google via AndroidPolice The background image is logically the same, but even with the widgets, the difference is hardly noticeable. The colors look a bit redder here. © Google via AndroidPolice The same applies to the notification bar, which also looks a bit pinker. © Google via AndroidPolice And finally, the background image in the Vibrant Style has colored the menu dialog a little redder. © Google via AndroidPolice Now it's getting colorful. With the Expressive Style, the color palette takes on tones that are not included in the background image, but that go with it. © Google via AndroidPolice The widgets look much more colorful here, for example, which can be recognized by the numbers in the clock. © Google via AndroidPolice The buttons and elements in the notification bar and... © Google via AndroidPolice ... in this menu dialog. That was the expressive style. © Google via AndroidPolice Last but not least, the "Spritz Style", which is less sparkling and more subtle. The colors appear strongly desaturated. © Google via AndroidPolice This can be clearly seen in the widgets: the numbers are pretty gray here. © Google via AndroidPolice And also the notification bar looks almost black and white, just like... © Google via AndroidPolice ... this menu dialog with the spritz style. © Google via AndroidPolice

What do you think about the design options? Do you wish you had more freedom to customize the design on your smartphone?