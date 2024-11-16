One of the Most Famous Video Game Classics is Free This Week

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Snakebird Complete.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Castlevania is a classic among action platformers. This remarkable collection includes a total of nine games that explore the origins of the historic vampire franchise. It further includes an eBook that details the production of Castlevania from the perspectives of developers, artists, and others. This collection was first released to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the game, but you can download it for free this week. The game usually costs around $20.

Download Castlevania Anniversary Collection from the Epic Games Store.

Castlevania is a beloved franchise among Retro-Fans. / © Steam

Snakebird Complete

This week, the Epic Games Store has a surprise second game in store for you. Though it wasn't announced initially, you can now download Snakebird Complete for free until the end of next week. Snakebird is a fun puzzle-solving adventure that takes you on a colorful and exciting journey. This collection includes the hit classic Snakebird and Snakebird Primer, that forms the complete Snakebird experience.

The game usually costs around $14. Players valued its challenging puzzles and awarded it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Download Snakebird Complete from the Epic Games Store.

Snakebird is a fun puzzle-solving adventure. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Beholder

In this game, you take on the role of a state-installed landlord in a totalitarian country. You are tasked with spying on your tenants, whether that be through listening devices or by sneaking into their apartments. The state expects you to report anyone capable of plotting against the system. Will you fight against the oppressors or look out for your own family, who rely on you? Beholder is a game full of difficult choices to make. And every choice you make has consequences that you have to deal with.

Beholder will be free on the Epic Games Store starting next week. The game usually costs around $14 and has received generally favorable reviews by critics.

Download Beholder from the Epic Games Store.

This game puts you into seemingly impossible situations. / © Steam

