DJI Mini 3 Pro launched: form factor 'Mini', features 'Pro'

DJI has refreshed its miniseries with the introduction of the DJI Mini 3 Pro. It's a sub-250 grams drone which means that registration is not required in many territories including the USA. Although light in weight, the Mini 3 Pro boasts notable improvements over the Mini 2.

At 249 grams, the third-gen drone is comparable to the Mini 2 but boasts an improved design and better specs. DJI says that the Mini 3 Pro model boasts a longer flight time at 34 minutes, thanks to the better structural design on the drone's arms and propellers. Users can also opt for a larger battery and extended flight time but for an extra weight.

In addition, the Mini 3 Pro comes with a bigger 48MP camera sensor measured at 1/1.3-inch versus the 12MP 1/2.3-inch sensor on its predecessor. The sensor is paired with a f/1.7 aperture which is significantly wider than the heavier Mavic Air 2 and promises a better low-light performance.

DJI is also launching an RC controller with a touchscreen display. / © DJI

Both cinematic or D-Cinelike and HDR video shooting modes are available. The latter gets 30fps while standard SDR video is possible with up to 4K 60fps. There is also digital zoom support up to 4x although limited to full HD resolution.

Surprisingly, DJI has also added a vertical shooting mode and the company's new Tri-directional Obstacle Sensing that uses a set of visual sensors placed at the front, back, and bottom of the device. Moreover, the feature allows the Focus Track feature by keeping the subject at the center while flying.

DJI's new RC controller with touch display

A new DJI RC controller has also been launched alongside the Mini 3 Pro. The controller comes with a DJI Fly app and works independently of the operator's smartphone. It includes a 5.5-inch HD display for remote viewing of the drone's view for up to 18.5 kilometers flight distance.

In terms of pricing, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is available for pre-order at $669 or $759 with the standard RC-N1 controller. The bundle of the drone with the DJI RC controller will cost you $909 – or $240 more than the no-RC package.

Are you considering getting a compact drone? Let us know in the comment section.