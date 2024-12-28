Apple Watch 10 Review: The Best Smartwatch Gets Even Better
The Apple Watch 10 is Apple's anniversary model and brings some improvements in design, performance, and functions without changing the successful formula too much. At first glance, the changes seem small, and you might ask yourself: Is the new Apple Watch worth it for me? And how does it compare to its predecessors, such as the Apple Watch 9 and the cheaper Apple Watch SE? We want to answer these questions in our test—and explain why the Apple Watch has been the benchmark for smartwatches for years.
Good
- Up to 2,000 nits, better viewing angles
- S10 chip: Faster, more powerful, more responsive
- New function: integrated sleep apnea detection
- Quick charge: 30 minutes for 80%
- Old wristbands and chargers compatible
- Water sports: depth and temperature measurement, tide predictions
Bad
- Limited battery life with intensive use
- Minimal differences to the Apple Watch 9
- No Android support, iPhone required
Apple Watch 10: models and prices
As usual, the Apple Watch 10 is available in two different sizes: 42 mm and 46 mm for the model presented in 2024, starting at $399 for the small model without mobile communications. New in this generation is the titanium version, which costs at least 350 euros more than the cheapest aluminum model. However, the additional cost not only includes the more expensive material, but also 4G. This is because the titanium version of the Watch 10 is not available without a mobile communications module.
Apple Watch 10: comparison of models
|Case material
|Connectivity
|Price (42 mm)
|Price (46 mm)
|Aluminum
|GPS
|$399
|$429
|Aluminum
|GPS + 4G
|$499
|$529
|Titanium
|GPS + 4G
|$699
|$749
Design and display: the revolution fails
Apple is putting the finishing touches to the Apple Watch 10. The case is thinner and lighter. This is particularly true of the titanium version, which weighs up to 20 percent less than the stainless steel version of the Apple Watch 9. However, we did not have this version for our test. The new colors such as diamond black and the recycled wristbands look stylish—as always—and give the watch a modern touch. Speaking of wristbands: these remain compatible.
What else is new? The display is certainly the highlight of the new Apple Watch 10: With a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and better viewing angles, the watch is legible in any situation. In the late fall of 2024, when I am writing this text, the sun is currently stingy with its rays. But even in winter, the brighter display has an advantage: the Apple Watch 10 is noticeably brighter than its predecessors, even as a flashlight.
We will find out in a few months how well the display performs in midsummer. But it is also noticeable in the winter sun: The display of the Apple Watch 10 is much easier to read at an oblique viewing angle. This is particularly cool if you want to look at the screen unobtrusively outdoors during the day.
As every year, there are of course also a few new watch faces that can be personalized to a certain extent in terms of color selection or display of complications. I find "Reflections" particularly successful this year. The dial changes depending on the position of the hand, creating a cool, almost metallic mirror effect.
There are no changes to the case itself. The digital crown and button are still located on the right. And although Apple has enlarged the displays for the Watch 10 and thus adjusted the size designations to 46 and 42 mm, the wristbands of the older generations still fit.
Health and fitness: An all-round strong package
When it comes to fitness features, Apple shows why the manufacturer has been at the forefront of health and fitness functions for years. A new feature on the Watch 10 is sleep apnea detection, which monitors breathing interruptions during sleep—an exciting feature that I immediately tried out. The good news: My breathing is inconspicuous in this context, although I still supposedly snore. Rumor has it.
You can tell that Apple is developing more and more into a company that successfully specializes in health. Apple has been collecting your health data for many years (with your permission and, of course, in compliance with strict data protection guidelines). In addition to the Apple Watch, more and more other devices are coming into focus, such as the AirPods Pro, which now also offers a hearing test.
But what fitness features does the Watch 10 offer—and how good are they? In a nutshell:
- Heart rate measurement: No one can be more precise on the wrist, and the Watch 10 also supports optional chest straps for very precise measurement. By default, the Watch 10 also documents your resting heart rate, which allows you to draw conclusions about your long-term cardio fitness.
- Heart rate variability: Allows you to draw conclusions about your daily fitness. The higher the value, the more rested you are today—and the more you can push yourself mentally and physically.
- Motion sensors: The Apple Watch 10 uses motion sensors to count your steps and track your sleep. More complex movements are also recognized: For example, the smartwatch can determine efficiency values such as vertical movement or ground contact time when running.
- ECG: Precise and reliable, in just 30 seconds. The data can also be exported as a PDF for the doctor.
- Blood oxygen measurement: Practical, but with deviations compared to medical devices. It should be sufficiently accurate for measuring oxygen saturation during sleep. However, if you suffer from lung disease, are an extreme mountaineer, or a sports pilot, it is better to use medical devices.
- Skin temperature and therefore cycle tracking for women: Based on the temperature changes, the cycle and thus, for example, the fertile days can be predicted (here also a test of the cycle tracking of the Apple Watch compared to the Samsung Watch)
- GPS: Although the Apple Watch 10 does not offer multi-band GNSS, the positioning is surprisingly accurate and does not need to hide behind cheaper smartwatches with multi-band GPS. Not only the GPS chips but also the GPS antennas are crucial.
- Safety features: Fall detection with automatic emergency call and automatic detection of ventricular fibrillation.
The Apple Watch 10 tracks many metrics automatically, such as blood oxygen, resting heart rate, skin temperature, and, of course, sleep. But the big challenge, as usual, is what to do with all this data. Some manufacturers such as Whoop or Amazfit are trying to integrate virtual trainers into their apps with the help of the data collected. But that's not really convincing either.
Water sports sensors
The Watch 10 can measure diving depth and water temperature—the depth measurement works up to six meters. However, the watch is water—resistant to a depth of 50 meters. This is sufficient for snorkeling and the like, but not for scuba divers. For comparison: The Watch Ultra 2 can dive to a depth of 100 meters and measures depths of up to 40 meters.
And while we're in the water: I personally think the tide app is pretty cool. It shows you forecasts for beaches and bodies of water. That's handy if, like me, you sometimes wonder whether now is the right time for your next surf session—or mudflat hike.
Apple Watch 10: Top performance, flop battery
The new S10 chip is at work inside—and yes, it is noticeable. Apps launch at lightning speed, Siri responds more quickly than ever before and the entire operation simply feels smooth. I particularly notice this when dictating or typing text in messages.
What else is under the hood? Apple has integrated a speaker that allows you to listen to music or podcasts directly on the watch. Of course, the sound is not designed to fill the next party with music, but it's certainly good enough for a quick listen or for hands-free calls in quiet surroundings.
Speaking of which, phone calls via the Apple Watch are also clearer and more pleasant thanks to the improved voice isolation. For someone like me who is often on the move, this is a real added value—especially when the iPhone is not to hand and you still want to take the call.
Incidentally, the interaction between HomePods and Apple Watch now works much better. As soon as you approach an active HomePod, a control element for the corresponding control appears on the watch.
Battery: Okay at best
Lots of functions and options, lots of performance—that comes at a price. According to the manufacturer, the battery life of the Apple Watch 10 is around 30 hours with average use and an always-on display. Without Always-on, Apple promises 45 hours. In practice, however, the battery drains much faster if you do longer training sessions during the day, especially with active GPS. And things get really difficult when the watch logs into the mobile network without an iPhone nearby: Then the battery will be empty in just a few hours.
Other smartwatches or fitness watches are better positioned in this respect. However—and this is important to emphasize in this context—they do not come with this range of functions.
The fast-charging function has been improved somewhat and brings an empty battery to around 80 percent charge within 30 minutes. No other Apple Watch is currently faster.
Final verdict
The Apple Watch 10 shows once again why the Apple Watch series is now the best-selling watch in the world. Despite some weaknesses, Apple continues to set the tone for smartwatches. The larger and brighter display, the fast S10 chip, and the extended health functions make it a consistent further development. In particular, the faster response times and the new sleep apnea detection are real improvements that can make a real difference for many people.
The battery life remains a weak point—especially with intensive use or mobile phone operation without an iPhone nearby. Here, other wearables such as Garmin or Fitbit are superior but do not offer anywhere near the same range of functions in the smartwatch sector. The improved fast charging brings an empty battery from 0 to 80 percent in half an hour. For me at least, this ensures that I always have enough power on my wrist.
Who is the Apple Watch 10 right for?
If you own an older Apple Watch, such as the Series 7 or 8, the upgrade is noticeable: You get a much better display, faster charging times, and new health features. For users of an Apple Watch 9, the differences are rather small—I would only recommend buying one if you absolutely want the larger display or the new functions such as sleep apnea detection.
Beginners who haven't had an Apple Watch before should think carefully about whether they really need the additional functions of the Apple Watch 10. If not, the Apple Watch SE offers a cheaper but still powerful alternative. The bottom line is that the Apple Watch 10 is probably the best smartwatch on the market. Provided you have an iPhone and tracking your health data is important to you.