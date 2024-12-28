The Apple Watch 10 is Apple's anniversary model and brings some improvements in design, performance, and functions without changing the successful formula too much. At first glance, the changes seem small, and you might ask yourself: Is the new Apple Watch worth it for me? And how does it compare to its predecessors, such as the Apple Watch 9 and the cheaper Apple Watch SE? We want to answer these questions in our test—and explain why the Apple Watch has been the benchmark for smartwatches for years.

Summary Buy Apple Watch Series 10 Good Up to 2,000 nits, better viewing angles

S10 chip: Faster, more powerful, more responsive

New function: integrated sleep apnea detection

Quick charge: 30 minutes for 80%

Old wristbands and chargers compatible

Water sports: depth and temperature measurement, tide predictions Bad Limited battery life with intensive use

Minimal differences to the Apple Watch 9

No Android support, iPhone required Apple Watch Series 10 Apple Watch Series 10: All deals

Design and display: the revolution fails Apple is putting the finishing touches to the Apple Watch 10. The case is thinner and lighter. This is particularly true of the titanium version, which weighs up to 20 percent less than the stainless steel version of the Apple Watch 9. However, we did not have this version for our test. The new colors such as diamond black and the recycled wristbands look stylish—as always—and give the watch a modern touch. Speaking of wristbands: these remain compatible. What else is new? The display is certainly the highlight of the new Apple Watch 10: With a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and better viewing angles, the watch is legible in any situation. In the late fall of 2024, when I am writing this text, the sun is currently stingy with its rays. But even in winter, the brighter display has an advantage: the Apple Watch 10 is noticeably brighter than its predecessors, even as a flashlight. On the left the Apple Watch 9 and on the right the Apple Watch 10: Little difference at first glance. © nextpit However, the display has become larger due to smaller bezels and the display is brighter. © nextpit The Digital Crown is still in its old place, but now responds much more smoothly. © nextpit All wristbands and chargers remain compatible and can continue to be used. © nextpit There are again a lot of stylish bracelets that Apple (but also third parties) offers. © nextpit What’s new is that the Apple Watch can detect sleep apnea, but also measures water depth. © nextpit Also new: There is a speaker through which you can listen to music or podcasts. © nextpit We will find out in a few months how well the display performs in midsummer. But it is also noticeable in the winter sun: The display of the Apple Watch 10 is much easier to read at an oblique viewing angle. This is particularly cool if you want to look at the screen unobtrusively outdoors during the day. For comparison: Click here to check the Apple Watch 9 review As every year, there are of course also a few new watch faces that can be personalized to a certain extent in terms of color selection or display of complications. I find "Reflections" particularly successful this year. The dial changes depending on the position of the hand, creating a cool, almost metallic mirror effect. There are no changes to the case itself. The digital crown and button are still located on the right. And although Apple has enlarged the displays for the Watch 10 and thus adjusted the size designations to 46 and 42 mm, the wristbands of the older generations still fit.

Health and fitness: An all-round strong package When it comes to fitness features, Apple shows why the manufacturer has been at the forefront of health and fitness functions for years. A new feature on the Watch 10 is sleep apnea detection, which monitors breathing interruptions during sleep—an exciting feature that I immediately tried out. The good news: My breathing is inconspicuous in this context, although I still supposedly snore. Rumor has it. You can tell that Apple is developing more and more into a company that successfully specializes in health. Apple has been collecting your health data for many years (with your permission and, of course, in compliance with strict data protection guidelines). In addition to the Apple Watch, more and more other devices are coming into focus, such as the AirPods Pro, which now also offers a hearing test. But what fitness features does the Watch 10 offer—and how good are they? In a nutshell: Heart rate measurement: No one can be more precise on the wrist, and the Watch 10 also supports optional chest straps for very precise measurement. By default, the Watch 10 also documents your resting heart rate, which allows you to draw conclusions about your long-term cardio fitness.

No one can be more precise on the wrist, and the Watch 10 also supports optional chest straps for very precise measurement. By default, the Watch 10 also documents your resting heart rate, which allows you to draw conclusions about your long-term cardio fitness. Heart rate variability: Allows you to draw conclusions about your daily fitness. The higher the value, the more rested you are today—and the more you can push yourself mentally and physically.

Allows you to draw conclusions about your daily fitness. The higher the value, the more rested you are today—and the more you can push yourself mentally and physically. Motion sensors: The Apple Watch 10 uses motion sensors to count your steps and track your sleep. More complex movements are also recognized: For example, the smartwatch can determine efficiency values such as vertical movement or ground contact time when running.

The Apple Watch 10 uses motion sensors to count your steps and track your sleep. More complex movements are also recognized: For example, the smartwatch can determine efficiency values such as vertical movement or ground contact time when running. ECG: Precise and reliable, in just 30 seconds. The data can also be exported as a PDF for the doctor.

Precise and reliable, in just 30 seconds. The data can also be exported as a PDF for the doctor. Blood oxygen measurement: Practical, but with deviations compared to medical devices. It should be sufficiently accurate for measuring oxygen saturation during sleep. However, if you suffer from lung disease, are an extreme mountaineer, or a sports pilot, it is better to use medical devices.

Practical, but with deviations compared to medical devices. It should be sufficiently accurate for measuring oxygen saturation during sleep. However, if you suffer from lung disease, are an extreme mountaineer, or a sports pilot, it is better to use medical devices. Skin temperature and therefore cycle tracking for women: Based on the temperature changes, the cycle and thus, for example, the fertile days can be predicted (here also a test of the cycle tracking of the Apple Watch compared to the Samsung Watch)

Based on the temperature changes, the cycle and thus, for example, the fertile days can be predicted (here also a test of the cycle tracking of the Apple Watch compared to the Samsung Watch) GPS: Although the Apple Watch 10 does not offer multi-band GNSS, the positioning is surprisingly accurate and does not need to hide behind cheaper smartwatches with multi-band GPS. Not only the GPS chips but also the GPS antennas are crucial.

Although the Apple Watch 10 does not offer multi-band GNSS, the positioning is surprisingly accurate and does not need to hide behind cheaper smartwatches with multi-band GPS. Not only the GPS chips but also the GPS antennas are crucial. Safety features: Fall detection with automatic emergency call and automatic detection of ventricular fibrillation. The Apple Watch 10 tracks many metrics automatically, such as blood oxygen, resting heart rate, skin temperature, and, of course, sleep. But the big challenge, as usual, is what to do with all this data. Some manufacturers such as Whoop or Amazfit are trying to integrate virtual trainers into their apps with the help of the data collected. But that's not really convincing either. Even with single-band GPS, the Apple Watch 10 offers precise GPS tracking. The small circles show the actual measurement points, with interpolation taking place between them. The density of measurement points is very high and the accuracy is accordingly excellent. © nextpit After each workout, you can set the training load. This allows the Apple Watch 10 to learn about your training load and log it. © nextpit When running, the Apple Watch 10 not only records the distance covered, heart rate and the aforementioned exertion, but also other parameters such as vertical movement or ground contact time. © nextpit The Apple Watch 10 monitors oxygen saturation while you sleep. This should make it possible to detect sleep apnea. © nextpit Water sports sensors The Watch 10 can measure diving depth and water temperature—the depth measurement works up to six meters. However, the watch is water—resistant to a depth of 50 meters. This is sufficient for snorkeling and the like, but not for scuba divers. For comparison: The Watch Ultra 2 can dive to a depth of 100 meters and measures depths of up to 40 meters. And while we're in the water: I personally think the tide app is pretty cool. It shows you forecasts for beaches and bodies of water. That's handy if, like me, you sometimes wonder whether now is the right time for your next surf session—or mudflat hike.

Apple Watch 10: Top performance, flop battery The new S10 chip is at work inside—and yes, it is noticeable. Apps launch at lightning speed, Siri responds more quickly than ever before and the entire operation simply feels smooth. I particularly notice this when dictating or typing text in messages. What else is under the hood? Apple has integrated a speaker that allows you to listen to music or podcasts directly on the watch. Of course, the sound is not designed to fill the next party with music, but it's certainly good enough for a quick listen or for hands-free calls in quiet surroundings. Speaking of which, phone calls via the Apple Watch are also clearer and more pleasant thanks to the improved voice isolation. For someone like me who is often on the move, this is a real added value—especially when the iPhone is not to hand and you still want to take the call. Incidentally, the interaction between HomePods and Apple Watch now works much better. As soon as you approach an active HomePod, a control element for the corresponding control appears on the watch. Battery: Okay at best Lots of functions and options, lots of performance—that comes at a price. According to the manufacturer, the battery life of the Apple Watch 10 is around 30 hours with average use and an always-on display. Without Always-on, Apple promises 45 hours. In practice, however, the battery drains much faster if you do longer training sessions during the day, especially with active GPS. And things get really difficult when the watch logs into the mobile network without an iPhone nearby: Then the battery will be empty in just a few hours. Other smartwatches or fitness watches are better positioned in this respect. However—and this is important to emphasize in this context—they do not come with this range of functions. The fast-charging function has been improved somewhat and brings an empty battery to around 80 percent charge within 30 minutes. No other Apple Watch is currently faster.

Apple Watch Series 10 technical specifications Product Apple Watch Series 10 Picture Watch size 42 mm / 46 mm Display Retina LTPO OLED display

416 x 496 px (46 mm, 1,220 mm²)

374 x 446 px (42 mm, 989 mm²) SiP / UWB Apple S10 Sensors Electrical heart sensor

3rd generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Compass

Always active altimeter

High-g acceleration sensor

Gyro sensor with wide dynamic range

Ambient light sensor

Depth sensor

Water temperature sensor Connectivity GPS or GPS + LTE

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4 Memory capacity 64 GB