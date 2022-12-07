Apple is letting iPhone owners in Europe and the UK to fix their own device

Apple is letting more customers tinker and fix their iPhone or MacBook despite involving crazy set of tools. The Cupertino company has announced that its self-service repair is expanding to major countries in Europe and the UK after it was initially launched in the US back in April.

The program gives owners in Germany, Poland, Sweden, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the UK the option to order genuine iPhone replacement parts and be able to install it through a little help from iFixit. Currently, it covers the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups as well as the iPhone SE 2022. Unfortunately, there was no mention of any iPhone 14 models yet.

Also read: Finding the best smartphone for seniors

Fixing your own iPhone may be as expensive as going to service centers

Apple is also offering those willing and knowledgeable enough to buy or rent the service kit needed. Depending on the component to be replaced, some of these apparatuses include bulky and expensive fixtures, though a complete set could be rented for just $49 (€59) including shipping.

The iPhone self-repair kit provided by Apple is really massive. / © Apple

Surprisingly, even the basic parts won't come cheap. For instance, an iPhone 13 Pro display bundle costs €330 in Germany. Meanwhile, replacing the battery of this specific iPhone variant will set you €77 excluding the necessary tools. On that note, Apple still encourages you to service your iPhone in authorized repair stores.

Aside from Apple, other major brands have also introduced self-repair initiatives. Samsung recently revealed its plan to support not only mobile devices but including the right to fix watches and headphones as well. Both Google and Microsoft have the same program for Pixel phones and Surface laptops, respectively.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Mini Don't miss the iPhone 13 Mini offer on Amazon. To device database

Do you think it would be economical to fix your own device if provided with guides and tools? Tell us what you think of self-service repairs.