Apple's AR glasses: battery life and weight reportedly in focus

New reports on Apple's AR glasses say that the US company will soon enter the second phase of development. Just a few days ago, the usually well-informed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the presentation of an AR device in the coming months.

According to a report by Digitimes, the development of augmented reality glasses is about to enter the second phase of development. Following this, there is expected to be a third phase that will begin a few months later. After the prototype design is completed, the so-called "engineering verification" will follow, which is expected to take six to nine months. Among other things, this step is meant to ensure that a device works within specifications.

The report goes on to describe that Apple's engineers are particularly concerned with improving the weight as well as the battery life of the AR glasses. This coincides with an earlier article by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who reported last June that the AR glasses, codenamed "N421", will be lightweight.

AR solutions from Apple: glasses and headset said to be in the pipeline

That earlier report also indicates that the iPhone maker is working on several different AR solutions. In addition to the glasses, which will hold information such as text messages or maps and can be controlled with the help of Siri, Apple is also said to have a headset in planning. Among other things, these are said to have their own app store and also be suitable for virtual reality applications. This AR/VR headset, codenamed "N301", is said to be comparable to Facebook's Oculus Quest.

Apple is also reportedly working on a VR/AR headset that could be similar to the Oculus Quest shown here. / © NextPit

While the unveiling of the AR glasses is likely still several years in the future, with talk of 2023 at the earliest, the headset could be unveiled a bit sooner. In an internal meeting, Apple is said to have talked about an announcement in 2021. However, they are said to be released in 2022.

It is possible that this headset is the AR product predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo for the coming months. Kuo did not give any further details about the device.