Apple's new Lockdown Mode to enable extreme security for iPhone, iPad

Apple has announced a new security feature for its iPhone , iPad , and MacBook devices called the Lockdown Mode. It enables an "extreme" level of protection by repelling targeted cyberattacks. The feature is geared towards high-profile users such as journalists and politicians and will be ready at the public release of iOS 16 , iPadOS 16 , and macOS Ventura later this year.

The Lockdown Mode, which is already available on the third beta of the aforementioned software versions, is an optional security feature for use in dire situations. Once activated from the Privacy and Security sections, the device's usability will be restricted. Surprisingly, any user running on the latest version of iOS, iPadOS or macOS can activate it.

What are the advantages of Lockdown Mode?

For example, FaceTime calls will only be allowed for contacts that have previous histories to the user's device. Other contacts are automatically blocked from calling or reaching you. Attachment types including website links will also be limited in the messaging app. Meanwhile, shared albums will be removed as well as invitations.

Deeper integrations are also covered by the Lockdown mode. It will disable JavaScript compilation on the browser so affected sites can only be allowed through manual exclusion. This applies to Safari and third-party web browsers on an Apple device. On the other hand, wired connections to external devices will require the user to enter the pass code for it to work. Lastly, mobile device management is also disabled.

Apple says they are working to expand the functionality of Lockdown Mode in the coming years. In fact, they are doubling the rewards to their Security Bounty program starting this year. It encourages experts and researchers to find loopholes within the new feature.

