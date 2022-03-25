Apple may launch monthly Hardware Subscription Service for iPhones

Apple may finally join in offering hardware subscription service after reports that the Cupertino company is already working on launching the one in 2022 or early next year. The service will let you subscribe to any Apple device for a monthly fee similar to the services like iCloud.

TL;DR:

Apple is working on a hardware subscription service.

Subscribers could upgrade to the latest iPhone anytime.

The service may launch in 2022 or 2023.

The hardware subscription-based service is not new in the mobile market as we've seen Google introduce the Pixel Pass subscription service in the US. It lets you own a Pixel bundled with different Google services in exchange for a monthly fee. This is the same method that Apple will likely apply.

More affordable way of 'owning' an iPhone or an Apple device

With the subscription service, it will give advantages to users of having any Apple device. But this comes with a caveat as you literally do not own the iPhone or iPad. Apple still has the rights over your device so won't be able to sell or exchange it to a different brand under this subscription service. Still, these devices will work with any networks similar to Pixel smartphones through Pixel Pass.

Another reason to go for the hardware subscription service is that bundled services like iCloud and Apple Music may come cheaper together with the device. There is still no pricing for this service so we would only know how much it will cost until it becomes official.

It is also possible you could swap your current device for a newer model. But we don't know what will be the minimum cycle for this or if Apple will add extra charges for early upgrades or will make it free for its subscribers.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 To device database

Bloomberg reiterates that the service is still in the planning stage and it's not final whether Apple will launch it ultimately by 2022 or 2023. Apple could also scrap the entire plan after all.

Do you prefer paying for an iPhone through the hardware subscription service knowing you don't actually own the device? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section down below.