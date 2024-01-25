iPhone 16 Pro Max is Shaping Up as Apple's Best Camera Phone in Years

It appears that Apple is heavily focusing on improving the cameras of its next-gen iPhones . Just this week, details about the iPhone 16 Pro's camera modules were leaked, and today, more information about the primary shooter was provided by the same source, indicating of a promising upgrade in tow.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro's main sensor

Reliable leaker and industry insider Digital Chat Station has shared fresh new details about the main camera on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Which according to the source, the near 1-inch 1/1.14-inch sensor revealed earlier is going to be based on a custom Sony IMX903 sensor. This is not a big surprise as the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) is equipped with an IMX803.

What's interesting, however, is how the tipster touts both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the new sensor, even calling the handset as a “flagship imaging generation” with a “very powerful” sensor.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro's periscope camera assembly / © Apple

It also added that Apple is utilizing a stacked pixel or two-layer sensor this time, which should enable the camera to shoot significantly sharper photos. In addition, the new camera component is said to be complemented by a 14-bit analog-to-digital converter and digital control gain (DGC) for improved dynamic range and noise control.

Apple could make the iPhone 16 Pro as a serious camera phone contender

If we put the pieces together, it suggests that Apple is making greater strides and adding major enhancements to the camera department on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This makes sense after it was also reported that Apple is adding a new “capture” button on top of the existing Action Button on the Pro models.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro 48 MP main sensor received minor improvements / © Apple

It was recently uncovered the new camera button will offer extended camera controls such as supporting shutter key function when taking photos and recording videos as well as zooming. The dedicated control could also act as a shortcut to the spatial video recording capability on these camera phones.

Presently, there is no word if there will be AI-based features that will be infused with the iPhone 16 Pro's cameras similar to what Samsung has done with the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). Of course, with major competitors already deployed AI in their arsenals, Apple would likely follow suit.

Elsewhere, the iPhone 16 Pro duo should debut with a new 48 MP ultrawide camera while the smaller shooter is said to share a 5x periscope zoom as the Pro Max. However, it is only in the iPhone 17 Pro that Apple is believed to upgrade the current 12 MP periscope to 48 MP.

Do these iPhone 16 Pro's alleged features and changes excite you? What are your thoughts on Apple focusing on making its upcoming iPhones better camera phones? Share with us your answers in the comments.