iPad 10 is an Excellent Tablet Buy at Record Low Price of $349

If you're looking for a reasonably priced Apple tablet , you're in luck, as the iPad 10 or 10th gen vanilla model has dropped to its best price on Amazon. While it's not part of the retailer's spring sale, it still saves you $100 off the iPad 10, meaning you can buy it for $349.

That price is the same as what we saw earlier this month and from last year's Black Friday. Keep in mind that this deal applies to the silver and pink colorways of the base Wi-Fi-only iPad 10 with 64 GB storage. If you want to upgrade the storage to 256 GB, the variant is also on sale at $499 from $599.

Why the Apple iPad 10 (2022) is the best budget tablet we can recommend

The Apple iPad 10 (review) doesn't have the flagship-tier specs of the pricier iPad Air or iPad Pro (review), but it's a recommendable versatile tablet for casual users or your kids, especially since it has gone cheaper.

Primarily, it is equipped with Apple A14 SoC, which gives solid processor performance and graphics capabilities considering its cost. It has an admirable 10.9-inch IPS screen sport with a 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and tuned for Pro-like accuracy. Plus, the tablet supports the 1st gen Apple Pencil and newer USB-C version for sketching.

The Apple iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink colorways! / © nextpit

The iPad 10 also received a significant design upgrade, making it more modern and sleeker. Apple reduced the bezels and repositioned the selfie camera into the landscape side. This front-facing shooter comes with a new wide 12 MP sensor as well, which supports iPadOS' center stage for auto framing. It shoots up to full HD video while the rear 12 MP camera can record up to 4K resolution.

Despite the lightweight and thin build, the iPad 10 features a large 7606 mAh battery. In real-life usage, this translates to a few days of juice in modest setup including browsing, document editing, and light gaming. Another step up is that it ships with USB-C port that adds flexibility for charging.

Do you consider the iPad 10 as your tablet choice for casual uses? Which color do you intend to buy? Hit us up with your answers in the comments. Likewise, let us know if you want to see more Apple deals, too.