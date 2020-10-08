AirPods Studio: launch of Apple's headphones remains uncertain

In a few days, the annual iPhone event will take place. In addition to new smartphones, many observers also expect to see AirPods Studio, Apple's over-ear headphones. But now there are concerns that the wait might not be over for the time being.

For many months now, there have been reports of Apple's work on its own over-ear headphones, which will be presented as part of the well-known AirPods line. This would give the company another alternative to its Beats brand.

Many observers expect that the time could finally come on October 13th, when Apple will present the new headphones to the public at its annual iPhone event. An indication of an approaching presentation was among other things the latest leaks of the alleged design and Apple pulling headphones and speakers from other manufacturers from its shelves.

In the past hours, however, Leaker Jon Prosser caused doubts about these plans. On Twitter, he wrote in reference to one of his sources that "AirPods Studio mass production isn’t complete until October 20th".

This leaves it open for announcement during the October 13th iPhone event.



It could also be possible that they’re released via press release at the end of this month.



Or pushed to the November event.



Personally, I don’t know which route they’ll take for sure. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 7, 2020

AirPods Pro: Introduction in November possible

The reference of his source could now mean that the presentation would be further delayed. It is of course also possible that Apple will introduce the AirPods Studio, but they will not be available until November. Apple had treated the iPad Air 4 similarly, which was presented in September, but will not be available until later this month.

Two other alternatives would be the presentation at an expected event in November or even December. It also wouldn't be the first time that Apple announces a completely new AirPods product with a press release. At the end of October 2019, the AirPods Pro were presented this way.

The AirPods Studio are intended to expand Apple's own headphone range upwards. Like the AirPods Pro, the over-ear models of the AirPods are said to be equipped with active noise canceling and transparency mode. Furthermore, the headphones should be able to automatically recognize how they are worn – a predefined right and left ear cup is said not to exist.

Apple is allegedly working on two variants: A sporty model with breathable materials and a variant with leather-like padding. Furthermore, it should be possible to easily change the headband and the ear cup padding.