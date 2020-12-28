Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 chip,120Hz display, 108 MP camera will ship without a charger

Xiaomi, earlier today, announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone – the Xiaomi Mi 11 in China. While there are several things that make this new device special, the very first aspect is that this happens to be the first-ever Android handset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The other interesting things about this phone? Xiaomi has decided against shipping the Mi 11 without a charger inside the box.

Anyway, let us now take a look at the rest of the specs and features of this phone.

As mentioned earlier, this is the first on the market to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 processor and to also feature a108-megapixel triple camera setup. The phone also gets an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and packs in a 4600mAh battery as well.

As of now, the phone exists in a single variant. There are chances, however, of possible 'Pro' or 'Ultra' variants in the not too distant future.

Consumers do, however, get the option to get the Mi 11 in 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The phone also was in the news after it managed to achieve excellent benchmarks, scoring up to 1135 points in the single-core test, and 3790 points in the multi-core test on Geekbanch 5. Until recently, this was the highest score ever achieved by an Android smartphone, and even bettered the scores posted by the SD888 variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

For photo enthusiasts, Xiaomi opted for a 108-megapixel (f/1.85) main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (123° FOV, f/2.4) secondary camera and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) macro sensor. Even though this is one less sensor than the Xiaomi Mi 10, latter offered a 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth sensor combo that honestly fell more like a gimmick on a flagship-grade phone.

The triple photo module of the Xiaomi Mi 11 does without the telephoto lens / © Xiaomi

As for the battery, the large 4600 mAh battery on the Mi 11 can go from 0 to 100% in 45 minutes thanks to its support for 55W wires fast charging. The phone also supports 50W wireless fast charging. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. While the box itself doesn't get the charger, consumers do get the option to get the 55W fast GaN fast charger for no extra charge if they wish to.

Xiaomi wants to "give consumers the choice" to buy the Mi 11 with or without charger, at the same price / © Xiaomi

Other notable features of the new flagship include Harman Kardon stereo speakers, heart rate detection with Goodix fingerprint sensor, NFC, IR blaster, Wifi 6E, Bluetooth 5.The Xiaomi Mi 11 will also be released with the latest version of MIUI: MIUI 12.5.

120 Hz QHD+ display with Gorilla Glass Victus

On the design side, the Xiaomi Mi 11 changes its look with a camera module on the back in the form of a square island with rounded corners. No more vertical stripes aligned at the top left, then. Dare I say that look is very similar to the iPhone?

Xiaomi has also made efforts on the weight and thickness of its smartphone. It now is noticeably lighter at 196 grams and 8.06 mm, compared to 208 grams and 9 mm on the Xiaomi Mi 10. The curved screen is a 6.81-inch Amoled panel with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440, a first for Xiaomi, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus protective glass, the latest from Corning, which promises to be twice as resistant to scratches, while withstanding drops from a height of 2 meters without damaging the screen.

The three basic colours of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and its two variants in vegan leather (from left to right). / © Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available in three colours: white, blue and black. A limited-edition called Mi 11 Lei Jun Signature Edition with textured glass and Xiaomi's signature pattern will also be launched, although it is likely to be eclusive to the Chinese market. Finally, two variants will be offered in vegan leather, like the Oppo Find X2 Pro: Smoke Purple and Khak.

The prices of the Mi 11 announced by Xiaomi for China are as follows:

Xiaomi Mi 11 8/128 GB: 3999 yuan (about 500 euros excl. VAT)

Xiaomi Mi 11 : 8/256 GB : 4299 yuans (about 540 euros HT)

Xiaomi Mi 11 : 12/256 GB : 4699 yuans (about 590 euros HT)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is scheduled to be launched in China on January 1. It will take a few more weeks to find out more about the price and launch date in Europe, as well as whether or not the charger will be included in the box.