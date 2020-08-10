Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra: new details on the special models

Xiaomi will celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 11th, 2020. According to GSMArena.com there will be new versions of the Redmi K30 Pro and Mi 10 Pro to match the company's celebrations. While there are currently only a few details for the Redmi, some variants of the Mi 10 Pro have now been photographed.

These smartphones are currently making their rounds on the Internet under different names and with different features. The names that have come up include Extreme Commemorative Edition, Supreme Edition, Pro Plus, or simply Ultra. It is assumed that at least some of these names will really be used, even if only specifically for some regions, such as in China.

However, it is also possible that some variants, for example, the model with the transparent-looking back of the case, will get their own name. Exactly this model is one of those, which was leaked in a photo of the packaging. It is still unclear whether the back is really transparent or whether it is just a design gimmick in the form of stickers under the glass.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra: New camera hardware sighted

However, the photos of the packaging and the corresponding advertising banners definitely allow conclusions to be drawn about some of the features to be expected. Instead of a regular telephoto lens, a camera module with periscope zoom can now be seen. The small advertising label next to the camera proudly speaks of a 120x zoom. If you take a closer look, you can see mentions of focal lengths ranging from 12 to 120 mm.

Besides the pictures of the smartphone packaging, pictures of the official Mi 10 Ultra cases have also been leaked – as can be seen in the second tweet.

Inside the Mi 10 Ultra and the other special models respectively, according to earlier rumors, a Snapdragon 865+ is supposed to be found. The GPU is supposed to be highly configurable by the user. This allegedly includes a manual adjustment of the clock frequencies besides different profiles.

RAM and internal memory should be available in three variants: 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 16/512 GB. The display should be a 1080p+ AMOLED screen with 120 Hz. The battery with 4.500 mAh is said to be able to be charged with 100 or 120 Watt via cable or 55 Watt wireless. Prices are not yet known.

The article picture shows a Redmi Note 9 Pro.