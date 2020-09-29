Xiaomi launches a bunch of IoT products in India, here’s everything you need to know

Xiaomi, earlier today, expanded its IoT portfolio in India with the launch of as many as six new products. The company which is already the number one player in the smartphones and smart TV segment in the country now seems to have its eyes set on the IoT space. The new products that Indians will now be able to purchase from Xiaomi are

Let’s take a look at three of those products.

Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve is Xiaomi’s first smartwatch offering for India. Made of stainless steel, the Mi Watch Revolve comes in a single 46mm variant with a 1.8-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The watch features almost all essential sensors including a heart rate sensor, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor. The Watch also has inbuilt GPS and GLONASS support. The claimed battery capacity id 420mAh and it is also water-resistant up to 5ATM. The Mi Watch Revolve runs Xiaomi’s own proprietary smartwatch OS and packs in a lot of activity tracking features. Other features include the ability to manage calls and music, app notifications, and stress management. The Mi Watch Revolve has been priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, and retail stores. Till Diwali 2020, the Mi Watch Revolve shall be sold for a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

Mi Smart Speaker

The Mi Smart Speaker is powered by Google Assistant and is Xiaomi’s answer to the Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. The chic smart speaker features a 63.5mm driver and is rated for 12W. The speaker is powered by the Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor. The Mi Smart Speaker can also become a proper Google Home replacement as it supports Googe Home features and can be connected via the Google Home app. The speaker also has the ability to work in tandem with another Mi Speaker to offer a cinematic sound experience. The Mi Smart Speaker will be available at a price of INR 3,999 via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com, and retail stores. The inaugural price is a yad lower at Rs 3,499.

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Smart Band 5 is an upgrade to the Mi Smart Band 4 that was available in India already. The Mi Smart Band 5 gets several feature upgrades over its predecessor and gets a larger 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The band now supports a magnetic charging feature along with a Personal activity intelligence (PAI) option that scores users each week, based on their lifestyle and provides suggestions to keep them fit and healthy. The Watch supports as many as11 professional sports modes, 24-hour continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring features, and a stress level monitor. Users also get several watch faces and the product can last up to 3 weeks on a single charge when in the power-saving mode. The Mi Smart Band 5 will be available at a price of INR 2,499 via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, and retail stores.

With the launch of these new products, Xiaomi seems to be following the strategy of BBK owned smartphone brands like OPPO and Realme both of which have also transitioned from pure smartphone brands to makers of lifestyle products.