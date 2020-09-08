Xbox Series X/S: Microsoft partially confirms leaky prices and release date

Microsoft's next-gen consoles have been the subject of numerous leaks since Monday, September 7. So much so that Microsoft had to officially confirm the price of the Xbox One S: $299. But what about the other leaks?

It all started with an article from the Windows Central site that shared leaks about the design, price, and release date of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. According to the site, they will both be released on November 10th at a price of $299 and $499 respectively.

Forced to react, however, Microsoft has only confirmed the price of the Xbox Series S, not that of the Xbox Series X, and even less the supposed release date of November 10.

So yes, we can say that if the Windows Central leak has been half confirmed by Microsoft, why would the rest be false? A joint output of the two consoles would even be logical, on the model of what is done with smartphones.

But we can also say that in the past, on the previous generation, the Lite versions came out much later than the first versions. A way for the manufacturer not to play all its cards at once and to renew its hardware catalog. We will therefore have to wait for official confirmation from Microsoft.

"Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever designed," is what Microsoft promises for this Xbox Series S. But given its significantly reduced size compared to the X Series and its reduced price, we can predict that the S version will not be as powerful as the flagship X Series.

According to Windows Central, it also lacks a disc drive, such as Sony's PS5 Digital Edition. One awaits the response of the Japanese giant now that Microsoft has been forced to open price hostilities. A PS5 cheaper than the Xbox Series X would be an asset of choice in this "war" of the consoles.

What strongly contributed to the success of the PS4 in 2013, in addition to its catalog of exclusives and Microsoft's failed comm' strategy, was its price of $399, $100 lower than the Xbox One's price of $499. But history never repeats itself in general, does it?