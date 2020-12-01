WhatsApp is finally getting more personal

A previous beta version showed signs of possible changes to the design of the chats. Now, these new features are available for all users.

The developers provide various photos as inspiration for a light and dark design. You can also choose your own photos of course. In addition, there are also some pre-made static colours. If desired, the so-called "Doodle", which is known from earlier WhatsApp versions, can still be activated in these colours and provides a little variety in the background.

Until now, WhatsApp users were limited to one design for all chats. With an update available today, Facebook gives more freedom to design conversations with friends and family. For example, as seen in an earlier beta version , the background images of the chats can now be changed to match your personal taste.

The picture in the background can be selected separately for each conversation – so you don't have to limit yourself to one picture for all chats. The setting is done by opening a conversation, followed by tapping on the username above. There you can choose among other things a background image and personalized sounds.

WhatsApp: search for stickers

The WHO "Together at Home" sticker pack has received new animated stickers. / © NextPit

Besides the new options for the chat backgrounds, Facebook has also worked on the sticker function. Thanks to a new search function, it should now be easier to find the sticker you want. The company advises the creators of these to describe their creations with text and emojis in the future to make the search easier for their users.

The developers are also supplying a new "Together at Home" sticker pack from the World Health Organization, which includes animated graphics. According to WhatsApp, this is one of the most popular sticker packs available today.

The new WhatsApp version is available for iOS users to download from the App Store. Android users should also receive the update shortly.