NEXTPIT To the NextPit homepage

WhatsApp is finally getting more personal

2 min read 2 min 1 Comment 1
Authored by: Holger Eilhard
WhatsApp is finally getting more personal

A previous beta version showed signs of possible changes to the design of the chats. Now, these new features are available for all users.

Until now, WhatsApp users were limited to one design for all chats. With an update available today, Facebook gives more freedom to design conversations with friends and family. For example, as seen in an earlier beta version, the background images of the chats can now be changed to match your personal taste.

WhatsApp Chats
The wallpaper can now be selected separately for each WhatsApp chat. / © NextPit

WhatsApp: Chats support personalized wallpapers

The developers provide various photos as inspiration for a light and dark design. You can also choose your own photos of course. In addition, there are also some pre-made static colours. If desired, the so-called "Doodle", which is known from earlier WhatsApp versions, can still be activated in these colours and provides a little variety in the background.

The picture in the background can be selected separately for each conversation – so you don't have to limit yourself to one picture for all chats. The setting is done by opening a conversation, followed by tapping on the username above. There you can choose among other things a background image and personalized sounds.

WhatsApp: search for stickers

WhatsApp Stickers
The WHO "Together at Home" sticker pack has received new animated stickers. / © NextPit

Besides the new options for the chat backgrounds, Facebook has also worked on the sticker function. Thanks to a new search function, it should now be easier to find the sticker you want. The company advises the creators of these to describe their creations with text and emojis in the future to make the search easier for their users.

The developers are also supplying a new "Together at Home" sticker pack from the World Health Organization, which includes animated graphics. According to WhatsApp, this is one of the most popular sticker packs available today.

The new WhatsApp version is available for iOS users to download from the App Store. Android users should also receive the update shortly.

Source: TechCrunch, The Next Web

Apps
Never miss a story with NextPit via  Telegram 📲!

Latest articles at NextPit

Recommended by NextPit

1 Comment

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  •   2

    I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier.

    Here’s what I do........................................ W­w­w­.J­o­b­c­a­s­h­1­.c­o­m