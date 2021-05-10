WhatsApp states it won't delete accounts or remove features from users (for now)

The chaos around the new WhatsApp terms and conditions should end on Saturday, May 15. On this date, the Messenger belonging to Facebook will assert the controversial conditions. Until now, the rule was: If you do not agree, important functions will be blocked. But WhatsApp went back one more time.

If you use WhatsApp, you have most certainly already accepted or successfully ignored the request of the new terms and conditions. The new terms have caused a stir around the world, as they empower WhatsApp to share user data with Facebook. However, the restrictions on rejection are now less dramatic than originally thought:

No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15th because of this update. For the last several weeks we've displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update. After giving everyone time to review, we're continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent.

In February, the app announced that all features, except calls and notifications, would be blocked for anyone who refused the new rules - that is, no replying messages or chatting with family and friends. But Facebook seems to have realized that the change is too radical and has reversed its decision.

Reminders instead of restrictions

If the app previously announced account suspensions and resource restrictions, now it says it will only display more notifications about the new terms of service. Precisely the alerts that are already displayed for those who have not yet accepted the new rules. It is not yet clear how long this new grace period will last.

The WhatsApp changes summarized. / © WhatsApp

Everything you need to know about the new WhatsApp rules

Although the confusion surrounding its new usage rules is not improving WhatsApp's image, the messenger is still the skyrocketing leader among messaging apps. For this reason, NextPit has put together a series of articles related to changes in terms and conditions.

Over the course of the week, we'll be taking a closer look at the messenger policy update, and we'll be happy to answer any questions or suggestions from the comments. Are you worried about the new policy? Were you able to encourage your friends and family to switch to an alternative? Let's talk about it in the comments section!