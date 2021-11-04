Free instead of $2.99: Record audio in 3 different formats using this tool

How about having a tool installed on your smartphone that allows you to record voice in 3 different audio formats, across 2 channels, and 5 bitrate options? This suggested free app of the day offers all of these and more. Voice Recorder Pro normally costs $2.99 on Google Play but it is free for a limited time now.

Promotion ends in 4 days.

App has a 4.4-star rating on the Play Store.

Voice Recorder Pro contains no ads or in-app purchases.

Having been installed over 10,000 times, Voice Recorder Pro is the type of tool that can be used in different everyday situations. Want to remember what the lecturer taught? Use it to record classes and workshops, or if you are in the news business, interviews would be the ideal place to use this app. Never forget who mentioned what anymore at meetings at work and even podcasts.

With a clean and intuitive interface, Voice Recorder Pro is very easy to use and is available for free on the Google Play Store for the next four days.

Why is Voice Recorder Pro worth downloading?

Voice Recorder Pro allows you to perform an advanced search for audio files, as well as offers a number of bitrate options which is perfect for those who do not have much space on their smartphone's internal storage. The bitrate ranges from 48 to 256 kbps, and the app is set at 128 kbps by default.

The tool also allows you to record voice in stereo and mono channels, as well as in M4A, WAV and 3GP formats. In addition, it also offers DVD (48 kHz) and CD (44.1 kHz) quality sampling rates, among others.

With a clean and intuitive interface, Voice Recorder Pro deserves a place in your toolbox

Using the app is a very intuitive experience. You get controls such as start, pause, and end for the recording right on the screen. Even deleting the audio file during recording is a snap to accomplish. You can also control the recording from the notification bar, and best of all is, the app can be used offline.

Voice Recorder Pro offers the option to open third-party audio files, but you would miss out on some basic editing options like removing the beginning and end of an interview or selecting and separating specific excerpts from the files, for example. In order to be able to do that, you will need to use a different app.

On the Google Play Store, the number of reviews is still small but so far it has garnered some rather positive comments. With a rating of 4.4 stars from just slightly less than 150 votes, there is some feedback such as the lack of dark mode in Voice Recorder Pro and the lack of support for other languages apart from English.

Does Voice Recorder Pro respect your privacy?

In its privacy policy that is accessible via Google Play Store, developer Sladjan mentioned that the information collected includes Internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, Internet service provider (ISP), date and time stamp. However, such information is not linked to any personally identifiable data. Basically, the main purpose of this collection is for analysis of use and correction of service errors.

After a quick scan through the exodus-privacy platform, there were no trackers detected in the Android app's code. Additionally, Voice Recorder Pro contains no ads or in-app purchases and does not require an account. to use

Permissions include access to the smartphone's storage and the Photos, Media, and Files folders for reading, changing, and deleting content from USB storage. Given the nature of the software, access to the microphone is also required, as well as the ability to run in the background. So far, everything remains consistent with the use of the app.

So, what do you think of Voice Recorder Pro? Are audio and music applications important to you? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!