VMAX VX 2 ST review: Speedy scooter lacking in features

With a peak power of up to 1,300 watts, the VMAX VX 2 ST is significantly more powerful than other e-scooters out there. And indeed, the riding pleasure is significantly higher than many other models. In everyday use, however, the electric scooter revealed technical weaknesses despite having a long battery life, an exciting app connection, and good ride comfort. Read about all the details in this NextPit review of the VMAX VX 2 ST!

Rating

Good High performance capability offers riding pleasure

Chic, sleek look

Solid runtimes

Many customization options via the app Bad No turn signal

No anti-lock braking system

Display has high reflectivity

Immobilizer is not really safe

Design & Build Quality The VMAX VX 2 ST tips the scales at 13.5 kg and can carry people who weigh up to 130 kg. The handlebar height of 98 centimeters from the footboard cannot be adjusted, but you can fold it down. It locks into place on the mudguard and transforms the handlebar into a grab handle. The VX 2 ST is made of aluminum, where the manufacturer has specified the water resistance at IP55. What I liked: Suitable for heavy riders

Simple folding system

Air-filled rubber tires absorb some shocks What I disliked: No suspension system

Review unit did not hold together well (note from manufacturer: the review unit came with a prototype fender and they are aware of the problem) With its matte black finish and aluminum construction, the VMAX VX 2 ST looks like a modern e-scooter at first glance. At the same time, it is unspectacular enough to make it difficult for me to take photos of it that will excite anyone. Weighing 13.5 kg is not unusual for an e-scooter, but you will still run out of air in your lungs after a relaxed ride when carrying it up to the second floor. The "throttle" has little resistance and offers a sturdy grip for your hand. / © NextPit Speaking of which: the wheels of the VMAX VX 2 ST are filled with air but are tubeless. On the one hand, this prevents punctures, while on the other hand, the air-filled tires offer a little bit more suspension than the hard rubber tires found in the majority of rental scooters in any city center. Ride comfort is high, though there are now many models equipped with shock absorbers or more sophisticated suspension systems. When folded, the dimensions of the VMAX VX 2 ST shrink to 112.5 × 54 × 49 centimeters - whether that fits in your trunk is something you'll have to judge for yourself. I can only confirm that the folding process is easy. You press a lever with a circuit breaker in front, fold the handlebars onto the mudguard, and a holder snaps right into place. This is what the manufacturer VMAX confirmed, where the review unit we received came with a prototype fender that fails to engage properly 100% of the time. True story! The handlebars lock into place on a bracket on the mudguard. / © NextPit. An important note for taller NextPit readers*: VMAX proudly stated 130 kg as the maximum weight. This is the end of the line for many e-scooters, even if no one is interested in this when looking at the road. The e-scooter also has the necessary power for people with a higher body weight.

Performance & driving pleasure: More would be illegal The electric motor in the VX 2 ST offers a rated power of 500 watts, but can even reach 1,300 watts at its peak. This means you can comfortably ride at the legal speed limit in Germany and don't need to be afraid of inclines. The settings options in the Companion app also let you eke out the last bit of power out of the scooter. What I liked: Capable acceleration

Can start riding without pedaling if desired

Sensitivity of the "throttle response" is adjustable What I disliked: - If you were to look at the approval regulations for e-scooters in Germany, you will notice this: No e-scooter is allowed to have more power than the VMAX VX 2 ST. 500 watts are the upper limit, and according to the manufacturer VMAX, the peak power should even be able to hit 1,300 watts. In reality, this is especially noticeable with its powerful acceleration. This catapults you forward at traffic lights in a noticeably faster fashion compared to bicycles and even other e-bikes around you. The tires are filled with air, which make for a comfortable ride. / © NextPit However, regulations in Germany stop the fun at 20 kilometers per hour. Strictly speaking, it's 22 km/h, and that's right within the tolerance limit of 10 percent. What VMAX does very well is the adjustability of the throttle response. You can fine-tune this via the app's advanced settings, and this has a noticeable impact on the scooter's riding dynamics. Unlike the "economy mode", then, which is not very different from the sport mode. The footboard compared to my size 44 shoes. / © NextPit Last but not least: Does it bother you that you always have to pedal your e-scooter when starting up? Do take note that this can also be set in the Companion app. Without a so-called "kickoff", you can stand on the scooter while it is stationary and ride away. This is fun, but of course, it remains a matter of preference. Overall, I appreciate the VMAX VX 2 ST primarily for its riding fun. Another advantage of the powerful engine is its ability to climb inclines of up to 25 percent. That corresponds to an incline of 25 meters over a distance of 100 meters. In traffic, that's definitely enough. In Berlin itself, I was still able to find a hill in Volkspark Prenzlauer Berg where I stopped after about 80 meters. You can see that the slope is rather exceptional steep in the photo below. The VMAX VX 2 ST failed on this slope. / © NextPit

Brakes & safety: Without eABS but with immobilizer As an ST model, the VMAX SX 2 is equipped with two brake levers. One of them activates a drum brake on the front wheel, while the other one activates the motorized brake on the rear wheel which takes advantage of regenerative braking. You have to make do without an anti-lock braking system, but you can lock the rear wheel as an immobilizer at the push of a button. What I liked: Very effective braking system overall

Immobilizer can be practical, even if it's not safe

Brake sensitivity is adjustable via the app What I disliked: No anti-lock braking system

Quiet warning tone when immobilizer is activated Given the maximum speed of 22 km/h and the total weight of almost 150 kg, the braking system on the VMAX SX 2 ST is particularly important. In city traffic, I felt safe mainly courtesy of the powerful drum brake on the front wheel. Since this works completely mechanically, the front brake can be applied strongly without the risk of slipping, even on wet roads. The ST model has two brake levers. / © NextPit By default, this was very difficult to do with the brake on the rear wheel. When the right brake lever was pressed, nothing happened for a long time, only for the scooter to brake very hard suddenly. Here, the electric motor takes over the braking process and its sensitivity can be adjusted via the VMAX app. If you managed to find your personal sweet spot here and brake using both levers, you will quickly come to a stop. A standardized braking test, which we want to perform with all scooters in the future, has not been possible so far due to the rainy weather in Berlin. Braking at full speed is nevertheless a slight risk with the VMAX SX 2. This is because the model does not offer an anti-lock braking system. If you get alarmed in a dangerous situation and press the brake lever too hard, your front wheel may break free. On dry roads, you might tip over in front. Other e-scooters offer better passive safety systems here. The braking distance is shorter than a 30-meter sign on the road! / © NextPit As an additional function, you will find an immobilizer in the VMAX app and this also works with the help of the electric motor on the rear wheel. At the push of a button, the rear wheel stops moving and will sound a warning signal when movement is detected. Unfortunately, this is rather quiet and its volume level cannot be adjusted via the app. On busy roads, no one will notice the sound if someone carried your e-scooter away.

Runtime and charging The manufacturer VMAX specified the runtime of the VX 2 ST at 45 kilometers. This applies to the model with a medium-sized battery, which performed like a champion in everyday use. The scooter is charged via a proprietary charging cable, and you have to allow six and a half hours for a full charge. What I liked: 45 km range is realistic during winter for a rider who weighs 70 kg

Exact battery capacity can be viewed via app What I disliked: No fast charging function With my rather lightweight frame of 70 kg, the VX 2 ST transported me pretty much exactly 45 km without requiring a recharge in the chilly Berlin winter. Again, that's pretty much in line with the manufacturer's specs that VMAX touted for the model. However, my rides were mainly limited to flat roads - and the rider's body weight also affects the runtime of e-scooters. The charger fits comfortably in a backpack, but not in a jacket pocket. / © NextPit Despite this, a 45 kilometer range is absolutely reasonable for everyday use. If your commute to work is 20 kilometers, you would still have 2.5 kilometers left to make detours each way. However, with a charging time of six and a half hours, you should be working a full-time job. Such long charging times are by no means unusual for e-scooters. Some of the competition already offers fast charging solutions, which are especially helpful for short trips and empty batteries.