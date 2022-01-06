Vivo V23 and V23 Pro launched: Chameleon smartphones with dual selfie cameras

Vivo launched the V23 and V23 Pro on January 5th at CES 2022. The new mid-range smartphones stand out in particular for their color-changing and dual selfie camera. In this article, NextPit takes you through the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro.

TL;DR

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will arrive in Europe in the coming months.

Smartphones are designed to attract the influencer market.

Since its arrival in Europe, Vivo has always attracted attention with innovative smartphones such as the X51 with its gimbal camera or even more recently with the V21 5G which has a remarkable selfie camera. At the beginning of this year, the Chinese brand took advantage of the CES to announce the V23 and V23 Pro. The replacements for the V20 and V21 phones arrive on the market with two particularities in terms of design and their selfie camera.

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro: Smartphones that change color

Vivo has apparently taken inspiration from Apple for the design of the V23. Indeed, the smartphone features flat edges like the iPhone 13. As for the V23 Pro, it has a more classic rounded design.

But it is especially in terms of their color that the smartphones stand out. Because in their Sunshine Gold color, the V23 and V23 Pro can change color from gold to blue-green when exposed to the sun. This is made possible by a special coating called Fluorite AG, which allows the smartphones to change color after some time. The V23 and V23 Pro are also available in Stardust Black.

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro also feature a large notch that houses two selfie cameras.

The Vivo V23 design looks inspired by the iPhone 4 © Vivo The smartphone hue can go from golden to a green color © Vivo The Sunshine Gold option change colors when exposed to the sun © Vivo Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold colors © Vivo The new Vivo smartphone © Vivo

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro: Specifications at a glance

As mentioned above, both the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro come with a dual selfie camera. This one consists of a 50 MP wide-angle sensor with dual autofocus and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle with a 105-degree field of view. The front cameras allow you to take 4K video selfies at 30 or 60 fps and take selfies with a bokeh effect. There are also two dual-tone flashes. So the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro are once again clearly targeting influencers.

As for the rest of the spec sheet, the V23 packs a 6.44-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There's a Dimensity 920 SoC backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The V23 is equipped with a triple camera module at the back consisting of a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro lens.

The V23 Pro for its part also packs a 90Hz Full HD AMOLED display but at 6.56 inches. It has a much more powerful Dimensity 1200 SoC and has the same camera but with a main sensor packing 108 megapixels.

Regarding autonomy, the base V23 model integrates a battery with 4200 mAh against 4300 on the Pro model. Both smartphones offer 44W fast charging.

Both the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro run on Android 12 with the FuntouchOS 12 overlay.

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro: Availability and price

Vivo announced at the presentation that the smartphones will be available from January 13 for the Pro version and January 19 for the standard model. They will initially be sold in Southeast Asian markets such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The two smartphones should arrive in Europe "within the next few months", with no signs of an American release.

As for pricing, the V23 Pro starts at Rs 38,990 or about $524. The V23 was launched at Rs 29,990 or around $403.

What do you think of the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro? Which model would you buy? Let's discuss in the comments!