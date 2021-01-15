Samsung plans to expand S-Pen to additional devices in the future

Apparently, the support for the S Pen in the Galaxy S21 Ultra was just the first step. Samsung now said that the stylus may be used with additional device categories in the future.

For many years, the S Pen has been a standard feature of the Galaxy Note series. With compatibility with the new Galaxy S21 Ultra, this restriction does no longer exist and users can look forward to even more in the future, according to the company. Speaking to SamMobile, the South Koreans said that they "plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future".

While the now-unveiled S Pen for the S21 Ultra doesn't currently have all the familiar features known from Samsung's stylus on the Galaxy Note 20, it also doesn't require charging. An improved S Pen Plus is said to deliver the Bluetooth features known from the Note series later this year.

S Pen: Which devices could benefit from a stylus?

Samsung's statement so far leaves open which devices or device categories will be compatible with an S Pen in the future. In the past, however, there have been repeated rumours according to which, for example, the Galaxy Z Fold could follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Note. Here, an S Pen could be a welcome new addition for fans of the foldable smartphone.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra can be operated with the S-Pen. / © Samsung

Another obvious addition, of course, would be future models in the S series that don't have the "Ultra" appendage in their name. Aside from these smartphones, however, Samsung offers other interesting devices that could benefit from the S-Pen.

S-Pen support in more tablets or notebooks?

While Samsung's Tab S series can already be operated with a stylus, this option is currently missing in the cheaper models of the Tab A, for example. Here, a cheaper pen could possibly also find many new friends in the future.

Since Samsung explicitly talks about "additional device categories" in its statement, support for Windows notebooks or Chromebooks cannot be ruled out either. The company's self-described "bold" decision to "expand the S-Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra" could thus end up impacting the South Korean's entire product lineup. Who knows, maybe in the future you will be able to fill out the digital shopping list in the refrigerator door quite traditionally with a pen or use the smart TV as a whiteboard.