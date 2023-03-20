Samsung Galaxy Tab S9's overclocked processor and battery specs are revealed

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit samsung galaxy tab s8 ultra back clr2
© NextPit

Samsung might be closer to launching the Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) as more details about the lineup specs and features are seemingly shared. The recent and perhaps the most exciting are the alleged overclocked processor and battery capacity of the flagship Android tablet.

Among the devices running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S23 (review) takes the cherry on the cake with an overclocked version of the silicon specifically called "for Galaxy". A new leak is pointing out that the Galaxy Tab S9 (Plus) and Tab S9 Ultra may benefit from the same setup.

The information was shared by a tipster on Twitter that specifically mentioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2. However, a user subsequently dug out that there might be some confusion with the translation and the leaker could be misinterpreting it to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy variant instead. Regardless, the latter chip is more plausible given the "Plus" version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has not been officially announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) and Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) and Tab S8 Ultra / © Samsung

In addition, the battery of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could also be unchanged from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra we tested. Accordingly, it is listed that the premium slab has 10880 mAh battery capacity, which will likely be marketed as 11200 mAh. Combined with the more efficient processor and optimized software, the actual battery life of the tablet could be actually improved.

Beside the chip and battery, it was reported last month that Samsung is working to add an IP67 dust and water resistance rating to the Galaxy Tab S9 trio. The ingress protection will officially make the slabs protected from submersion and water splashes which was only possible from the rugged Galaxy Tab Active models.

The launch date of the Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to happen in August when Samsung is also announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both the upgraded Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are slated as well. Which of these devices are you excited to see most?

Via: SamMobile Source: Twitter/u/Tech_Reve

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing