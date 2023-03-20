Samsung Galaxy Tab S9's overclocked processor and battery specs are revealed

Samsung might be closer to launching the Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) as more details about the lineup specs and features are seemingly shared. The recent and perhaps the most exciting are the alleged overclocked processor and battery capacity of the flagship Android tablet.

Among the devices running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S23 (review) takes the cherry on the cake with an overclocked version of the silicon specifically called "for Galaxy". A new leak is pointing out that the Galaxy Tab S9 (Plus) and Tab S9 Ultra may benefit from the same setup.

The information was shared by a tipster on Twitter that specifically mentioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2. However, a user subsequently dug out that there might be some confusion with the translation and the leaker could be misinterpreting it to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy variant instead. Regardless, the latter chip is more plausible given the "Plus" version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has not been officially announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) and Tab S8 Ultra / © Samsung

In addition, the battery of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could also be unchanged from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra we tested. Accordingly, it is listed that the premium slab has 10880 mAh battery capacity, which will likely be marketed as 11200 mAh. Combined with the more efficient processor and optimized software, the actual battery life of the tablet could be actually improved.

Beside the chip and battery, it was reported last month that Samsung is working to add an IP67 dust and water resistance rating to the Galaxy Tab S9 trio. The ingress protection will officially make the slabs protected from submersion and water splashes which was only possible from the rugged Galaxy Tab Active models.

The launch date of the Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to happen in August when Samsung is also announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both the upgraded Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are slated as well. Which of these devices are you excited to see most?