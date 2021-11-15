Samsung Galaxy S22+: USA model to come with slower Snapdragon chip

Samsung Galaxy S22+ made its appearance on online benchmark scoreboards and it seems like the USA model is getting a slower Snapdragon chip than its international Exynos sibling.

TL;DR

Samsung Galaxy S22+ appeared is listed on Geekbench.

The USA model features a Snapdragon while the international an Exynos chip.

The USA version scored considerably considerably worse in multi-core CPU benchmarks.

I do not know about you, but every year, I get particularly excited about Samsung's Galaxy S series launch. As a big fan of innovations, I like seeing devices sporting the fastest chips, and every time Samsung seems to be treating its USA models with a different SoC, making comparisons quite interesting.

This year, Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22+ with two different chipsets, the Samsung Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 898. Both chips are on the scoreboards of Geekbench, and the Snapdragon 898 scores worse in the CPU tests, something that is true for the rest of the S22 devices, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Snapdragon Chip is ahead in single-core but behind in multi-core performance. / © Geekbench

Taking a look at the actual numbers we can see the difference between them. The USA model, the SM-S906U grabs 1,163 single-core points and 2,728 points in multi-core tests respectively, while the international model SM-S906B appears with 1,073 points in the single-core test and 3,389 points in the multi-core performance.

The distance here looks substantial, especially in multi-core, but it is important to keep in mind that this indicates raw power, and it is not directly linked to real life performance.

The above difference is minimized by the fact that most of our readers do not care about performance benchmarks, as it was demonstrated in one of our recent weekly polls. This also has to do with the fact that devices are rarely pushed to those limits and the real life changes are minimal if not completely unrecognisable.

Regardless of the consumer confusion it may cause, it is always exciting to see how different chips perform under similar conditions, since other variables, like thermals, remain identical from model to model within the same device.

Exynos 2200 vs SnapDragon 898 vs Bionic A15: Graphics performance will be the focus of 2022

What I'm personally interested to see is how the new Exynos 2200 will fare on other benchmarks or real life performance tests in games and graphics, since it boasts a new RDNA2 design from AMD. The new design brings a whole new set of features from the desktop world to our hands, like ray-tracing support as well as AMD's VS (Variable rate Shading) technology called FidelityFX.

The new Exynos Chip is rumoured to boast an AMD developed RDNA 2 GPU/ © Samsung

These new features are expected to give the Exynos processor a massive boost in GPU performance, which was traditionally weak on the platform. The International model may hold an interesting ace up its sleeve, even though it is weaker in single-core workloads, something also demonstrated in its latest benchmark performance.

The Snapdragon will feature a new Adreno GPU, which was rumoured to come toe to toe with Apple's Bionic A15 solution, so it wont be an easy fight for the Exynos RDNA 2 GPU.

Thus, we will have to wait and see how they differ, since we may be at the uncomfortable situation of having two devices with similar CPU, but noticeably different GPU performance.

Would you prefer the Exynos or the Snapdragon model? Let us know in the comments bellow!