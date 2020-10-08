Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India, here’s everything you need to know

Samsung India, earlier today, announced the launch of a new budget smartphone. The new handset belongs to a completely new series of devices from the company - the Galaxy F series and is called the Samsung Galaxy F41 . Contrary to what you might have thought, the F in Galaxy F41 doesn’t denote that the smartphone is foldable. As amply evident from the spec-sheet below, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is a budget smartphone that is quite similar to the company’s existing M series lineup – including the most recent M Series device - the Samsung Galaxy M Prime . Let’s take a look at what the Galaxy F41 has on offer to consumers in India.

Display, styling

The Samsung Galaxy F41 could be easily mistaken for a Samsung M Series phone since the overall design language is the same. The phone comes in similar color options as several M Series devices: Fusion black, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Green. The rear panel houses triple cameras while there is a single front-facing camera located inside the U-shaped ‘Infinity Notch’. The display measures 6.4-inches across and happens to be an AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 420 nits and a claimed contrast ratio of 78960:1.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 gets a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display/ © Samsung

The display also gets Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. The phone gets Widewine L1 certification for HD playback of DRM content. At 8.6mm, the Galaxy F41 is quite thin for a device with a large battery capacity.

Hardware, Camera

Powering the Samsung Galaxy F41 is the Exynos 9611 chipset, which seems to be Samsung’s favorite SoC for its budget lineup. Based on a 10nm manufacturing process, this chipset houses a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and the ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. The phone comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and two storage options; 64GB and 128GB. The dual SIM handset supports 4G VoLTE networks and gets a triple slot that can house two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously.

The triple cameras on the Samsung Galaxy F41 / © Samsung

The Galaxy F41 gets a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP depth camera. The phone supports Samsung’s popular Single Take feature. The front camera uses a 32MP sensor and also supports the Single Take feature. The phone is capable of 4K video capture even with the front-facing camera.

Like most M Series phones, the Galaxy F41 also features a massive 6,000mAH battery with 15W fast charging support.



Software, pricing, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs Android 10 with Samsung’s popular OneUI. Samsung has confirmed that the device will be initially sold at discounted prices as a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days (BBD) sale.

Here are the prices:

Samsung Galaxy F41 - 6GB+64GB - Rs 16,999 ($ 230)- BBD disconted price - Rs 15,499

Samsung Galaxy F41 - 6GB+128GB - Rs 17,999 ($ 245)- BBD discounted price - Rs 16,499

The Samsung Galaxy F41 goes on sale starting October 16 2020/ © Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy F41 goes on sale starting October 16, 2020, via Flipkart and Samsung's own stores.