Samsung Exynos 2100 benchmarked again on Geekbench, outperforms the Snapdragon 888

Samsung's upcoming flagship-grade SoC - the Exynos 2100 is likely to power its entire lineup of Galaxy S21 series smartphones in markets like Europe and Southern Asia. While Exynos chipset-based Samsung phones from the past have typically showcased worse performance compared to their Qualcomm variants, that might not be the case this time around if we are to go by recent reports.

Recently, folks over at GSMArena shared a screenshot posted by popular leakster IceUniverse which indicates that the upcoming Exynos 2100 SoC might not only match the Snapdragon 888 in performance but might even exceed it!

As seen in the tweet below, the Exynos 2100 SoC manages to score 1089 points in the single-core test and 3963 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

Is Exynos finally back in the game?

This result is quite impressive as it surpasses the scores achieved by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, which reached 1,135 and 3,794 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively on the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Interestingly, the theoretical tests also show a significant jump in results compared to the previous Geekbench test in which the same processor scored 1006 and 3059 points respectively.

In other words, Samsung's upcoming high-end processor is quite a force to be reckoned with, and this is rather good news, on paper, for European consumers who will probably not have access to the Snapdragon 888 version.

I say on paper because benchmarks don't mean much without practical real-world testing to back them up. At best, they provide an imperfect reading grid to understand how the smartphone behaves in a performance scenario that remains too far away from a classical and concrete use.

Personally, I am hopeful that Samsung has managed to fix the chronic thermal throttling issue that continues to be a major problem on Exynos chips. What I talking about is that these benchmark tests that take only a few minutes to complete do not tell us anything about the thermal performance of the CPU under load.

That being said, these scores are encouraging signs for Samsung, which has been lagging behind in ARM-based CPU tech for the past few years.