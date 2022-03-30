Real Weather is maybe the simplest weather app you will ever find

Celsius or Fahrenheit? Is it raining or sunny? What is the temperature outside? Will it rain in the next few hours? I don't know about you, but these are often the questions that plague me when it comes to weather forecasting. Personally, I'm a fan of the standard iOS weather app , but this week I downloaded Real Weather and am in love with the minimalist concept of this app.

TL;DR

The Real Weather app normally costs $4.99, but can be downloaded today for free.

This app shows the current weather in Celsius and Fahrenheit in a super minimalist UI.

The app has 4.4 stars and is currently #89 Weather app on the Apple App Store.

As expressly clarified in the name of this app, Real Weather shows the temperature in real time. That's it! Extremely simple and with a puerile visual appeal, the app delivers what it promises and offers an artistic look at the weather.

Why does it make sense to download Real Weather app?

First, this is not an app that offers a lot of options and predictions about the weather. Rather, the only options are to see the real-time temperature and what to expect in the next few hours. In addition, you can quickly switch between degrees Celsius and Fahrenheit with a simple touch of the screen.

And this is the concept of the Real Weather app, to quickly provide a view of the weather outside in real time, in a minimalistic hand-drawn design, and add a dash of grace to life. So if you're looking for more advanced weather forecasting options, check out our list of best shared weather app at the link below.

Looking for the sun to shine on your display: Here is our best weather apps list

Simple, minimalist, and funny: this is the Real Weather app / © NextPit

In the Apple Store, some old comments talk about the accuracy of the app in showing the current temperature. However, I have been using the service for 24h and it has always been consistent with the default iOS weather app so far. Also, I've noticed that the app changes its position in the store ranking frequently. Yesterday it appeared at #47 in the Weather category, today it was #89. So don't be surprised if this position changes by the time you install the service.

Is the download of Real Weather app safe?

To find out how Real Weather app handles your data you need to go to the developer Andrey Banshchikov's privacy policy page. There is nothing here that calls attention to abuse, on the contrary, it is within what is expected from this kind of service, such as use of your location, cookies and usage data to operate the service.

That's it! The Real Weather app is straight to the point, it doesn't bother to offer the weather forecast for tomorrow or 10 days, but it fills me with joy to see the temperature outside. This is my poetic license for the day, I hope you enjoy it too!

So, what do you think of Real Weather app? Is this kind of app important to you? If you want to see more content here related to weather apps, please share your opinion in the comments section below.