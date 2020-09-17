Realme 7i launched in Indonesia, making the Realme 7 lineup even more confusing

Weeks after Realme announced the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in several markets globally, the Indonesian subsidiary of the brand has launched a new smartphone called the Realme 7i in the large Southeast Asian nation. Realme already sells the Realme 7 in the country, and by the looks, the new 7i model is positioned slightly below this model. It is pertinent to note that the company is yet to launch the Realme 7 Pro in Indonesia.

Our first reaction when we heard about the Realme 7i was that this is just the Realme 7 Pro being sold under a different name in a specific market. One we glanced at the spec sheet, we realized that the phone has different specs from the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro.

The Realme 7i gets the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with an octa-core CPU and the Adreno 610 GPU. The phone also comes in a single 8GB+128GB variant in Indonesia. Realme has also scaled down the screen resolution on the 7i, and it sports an HD+ panel (as opposed to FHD+ panels on the other Realme 7 models). The display size, however, remains the same at 6.5-inches. The phone also gets a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch protection and durability. What makes the display special, however, is the fact that it supports 90Hz refresh rate. This device, perhaps, is the only smartphone with a 720p screen that supports 90Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup on the Realme 7i includes a 64MP primary camera (f/1.8), an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a FOV of 119-degrees, and twin 2Mp cameras for black and wight, and Macro shots. Video recording is capped to 1080p at 30fps. For 60fps, you will need to scale the resolution down to 720p. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture. This camera uses the Sony IMX471 sensor.

The Realme 7i gets a large 5,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging with the supplied charger. The phone also supports dual SIM cards and gets a triple slot for the SIM cards and the microSD card. Connectivity options include GSM,WCDMA, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), and Bluetooth 5.0.

The phone runs the latest stable version of Realme UI – based on Android 10. It comes in two color options: Aurora Green, and Polar Blue and has been priced at 3,199,000 Rupiah – which translates to around 215USD. The Realme 7i will go on sale starting September 17, 2020.