The Indian variant of the newly launched POCO X3 is, well, different

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO, earlier today, launched its new budget smartphone – the POCO X3 for its Indian consumers. This launch comes a few weeks after the company launched the Global variant of the same phone (called the POCO X3 NFC). Considering the importance of the Indian smartphone market, POCO has made a few customizations for the Indian variant of the POCO X3. Let’s take a closer look.

What’s different in the Indian variant of the POCO X3?

The changes made to the India variant of the POCO X3 might not sound big enough - but these customizations were made keeping the competition in mind. To start with, instead of the (large enough) 5160mAh battery we saw on the global variant, the India-spec POCO X3 gets a 6,000mAh battery. Another feature that seems to be only available for the Indian POCO X3 is IP53 certification for dust and water resistance. We found no mention of this feature on the global variant. While there are only two variants of the global model (6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB), there are three variants for India.

Here are the details.

POCO X3 6GB+64GB - Rs 16,999 (USD 230)

POCO X3 6GB+128GB - Rs 18,499 (USD 251)

POCO X3 8GB+128GB - Rs 19,999 (USD 271)

POCO has made sure that the pricing of the POCO X3 lineup stays below the Rs 20,000 mark, which is somewhat of a psychological price barrier for Indian consumers. Lest we forget, the India-spec POCO X3 drops the NFC feature that the Global variant gets.

The prices of the three POCO X3 variants / © POCO

POCO X3: Stuff you already know

The India-bound POCO X3 features the 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with the Adreno 618 GPU and ‘liquid cooling.’ The display measures 6.67-inches across and features a ‘punch-hole’ for the 20MP selfie camera. The display is of the IPS LCD type and boasts of 120Hz refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling. This FHD+ panel also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The quad-camera setup on the POCO X3 includes a primary 64MP camera (IMX 682 sensor), a secondary 13MP ultra wide-angle camera, and twin 2MP macro and depth cameras.

The massive 6,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging that POCO says has been improved on the POCO X3 thanks to something known as MMT technology (Middle Middle Tab). The massive 6,000 mAh battery on the POCO X3 can be changed from 0 to 100% in just 86 minutes. If all you have is 30 minutes, the phone can reach 60% charge in the same amount of time. The POCO X3 runs a bloatware-free, ad-free edition of MIUI 12 atop Android 10. The two color options currently available include Shadow Grey and Cobalt Blue.

The phone will be up for sale starting 12 noon, September 29, 2020, via Flipkart.