Our 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps of the week

Similar to every other week, I'm going to talk about 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that are worth checking out on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. In addition to my own findings on the respective app stores, I'm also going to add other pearls as recommended by the NextPit community that they kindly shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS applications that made an impression on us this week at NextPit.

Clippit: highlight your books without trashing them

I have this tendency to scribble and ink the administrative law books that easily cost me several hundred euros after completing my degree. And I continue to make enemies of those who offer me their books because I mistreat them.

I tend to introduce dog ears into most of my books as a bookmark, and sometimes even fold the pages in half. In addition, I also roll the cover (if it is a softcover) all the way in order to make the book easier to hold with one hand. Above all, I scribble a lot, underline important points, and jot down notes as and where necessary. Clippit is a free application that has no ads or in-app purchases, allowing me to highlight key passages in a book and list them easily.

All that I need to do is to snap a photo of a book page via the app or use an existing photo in my gallery, and then proceed to highlight the passages that I am interested in by hand. Works best if you have a stylus-equipped smartphone to go along with this.

I've tried to make it more challenging for the AI by placing my attention on weird phrases, including made-up words, but the OCR (Optical Character Recognition) has proven to be pretty accurate overall.

Each passage is grouped as a list in the form of a widget. You can then attach tags to it in order to sort out all of your excerpts as your selection grows. Kiss goodbye to your Stabilo highlighters and Post-It notes!

Clippit is a solution for maniacal readers who refuse to damage their printed material / © NextPit

You can download the Clippit application from the Google Play Store.

Happyer: an emotion-tracking diary

Happyer is an app to monitor your mental well-being - something that many are struggling with through this pandemic period. At the most basic level, you can create "diary" entries, specifying which activities you have carried out within a given period of time and with whom, associating a level of "happiness" (which can be ranked negative, neutral, or positive).

As you create entries, Happyer offers you tracking and infographics in order to help you understand what are the activities that you indulge in most often, who do you spend the most time with, and what level of happiness is associated with them.

This is an interesting method of trying to understand whether the people you surround yourself with and the way you spend your time have a positive or negative impact on your mental well-being over time. If you are like me, you've been teleworking for several months and find it difficult to separate work activities from your private life, or if you're inclined to make some good resolutions for 2021 and want to assess their impact in your life, Happyer can be of assistance.

Happyer offers interesting statistics to make an emotional assessment of your activities and your friends / © NextPit

You can download the Happyer application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

iChooseTo: digital detox without constraints

Personally, I hate most of the wellness features because I find them to be either too anxiety-provoking (when I look at my daily screen time) and guilt-ridden, or too restrictive like the Zen modes that literally prevent you from using your smartphone.

iChooseTo is meant to be a more proactive approach but still leaves you a choice. Basically, you pick a selection of apps that you would like to use less often. iChooseTo will then display a personalised message whenever you launch those selected apps, to make sure that you really want to open the app, be it out of envy or need, but not out of boredom.

You will then have the choice to close the app, or to continue to mute iChooseTo. So it's up to you to take responsibility, and to decide whether or not whether you want to do something else apart from spending time on Twitter or getting lost for hours checking out your friends' Instagram stories.

And, contrary to what the name might suggest, this is a free application with no ads or in-app purchases, and is only available on the Google Play Store.

iChooseTo is one of the least invasive digital wellness apps in my opinion / © NextPit

You can download the iChooseTo application from the Google Play Store.

Hopa: a browser in the background

Hopa is a very minimalist web browser that does not require an account and basic permissions (display over other apps). It was specially designed for background use. It comes as a "bubble" widget on your home screen.

You can do everything you would normally do in a web browser, but the most interesting feature is the ability to launch a YouTube video and continue playback in the background, even if you quit the browser or even if you lock your screen.

The only hitch is that I couldn't find any information in the Play Store's file or via the developers' site about any data use and privacy policy. The app is free and there are no in-app purchases, but it does display banner ads and sometimes pop-up ads will appear when you change tabs.

Personally, I will only use it to listen to music on YouTube without having to keep my smartphone screen on.

Hopa is a web browser that allows you to listen to music on YouTube even if your smartphone is locked / © NextPit

You can download the Hopa application from the Google Play Store.

Movie Swiper: choose your Christmas movies

I'm not going to celebrate Christmas with my family this year. But I'm planning an evening out with my sister using the co-viewing features offered by Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+. And I know in advance that I will have to start an argument just to make my dear sister understand that Die Hard is a Christmas movie!

This is the kind of "first world problems" that Movie Swiper wants to solve. The application relies on the classic swipe mechanics as it invites you to select the movies that you like or don't like from a selection that you can refine based on your preferences.

If someone you know has swiped a particular movie to the right just like you, you'll be notified of a match. This is one way to plan ahead within a group for the choice of movie that your family and friends would like to watch. Take note that this application contains a few ads, and you will have to create an account (e-mail) and TV series do not seem to be listed. However, I have found this concept to be quite nice.

Movie Swiper is like Tinder - for indecisive movie buffs / © NextPit

You can download the Movie Swiper application from the Google Play Store.

What do you think of this selection? Have you already had a chance to test out some of the applications on this list? What would be your apps of the week? Share your opinions with us in the comments!

