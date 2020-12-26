Our 5 free and paid Android/iOS applications of the week

Like every week, I'm going to talk about 5 free /paid mobile applications and games on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store that I think are worth trying out. Apart from my own findings, this list also includes a few apps that were suggested to me by our users from the NextPit community and forums.

Proton Calendar, a data-friendly calendar

Proton Calendar is a calendar application being developed by Proton Technologies, a company founded by three CERN researchers and to whom we owe the well-known Protonmail email client that offers end-to-end encryption of your emails.

Personally, I use Protonmail for my personal emails even though I find the service ill-suited for intensive use (storage options are restricted unless you pull out your credit card). And the application is for the moment reserved for paying users (subscription from 5 euros per month).

The operation is similar to Google Calendar. Your calendar is linked to your Protonmail account which again allows the encryption of all your information (contacts, reminders, appointments etc...). With both Protonmail and Proton Calendar, end-to-end encryption is automatic and the company is domiciled in the canton of Geneva in Switzerland as are its servers, outside the jurisdiction of the United States and the European Union.

Proton goes one step further by guaranteeing "zero access" encryption, which means that even the names, descriptions and participants of the events in your calendar are inaccessible to third parties. And, of course, all the classic functions of a Google Calendar are included.

You can manage up to 10 calendars, create and edit your events at will, schedule recurring events, schedule appointments across multiple time zones in sync, access your calendars on all your devices and a dark mode.

If you have a paid Protonmail account, you can test the application now but the developers ensure that it will be open to free users in the future.

Proton Calendar does everything as well as Google Calendar, plus offers end-to-end encryption / © Proton Technologies; Edit: NextPit

Mutify, to mute Spotify commercials

One of the only subscriptions I could never say goodbye to is Spotify Premium. Not because it's a great service, but because I could never go back and do the damn ads that were in between the tracks on my playlists. Mutify is a very simple, free, no-purchase in-app application that allows you to "mutify" most of the annoying ads on Spotify. The app does not require any system authorization, just enable the "Device Broadcast Status" feature which allows or disallows third-party apps to see what you're listening to.

Whenever Mutify detects that Spotify is broadcasting an advert, it will turn down the music volume to zero. I quickly tested it over the course of an evening spent writing this article (with a non-premium account) and the app works without a problem except for one. It does block all the ads, except the ones that play when you change tracks manually. But since you can only "skipper" six times an hour with a non-premium account, it's not a big deal.

Mutify doesn't actually block ads, it just mutes them by turning the volume to zero but doesn't require any system authorization / © teekamsuthar ; Editing: NextPit

Bundled Notes, a visually appealing and ergonomic productivity app

Bundled Notes is an all-in-one note-taking, scheduling and task application that the NextPit Community introduced me to on our forum. It's not the first time I've heard about it since the app is in beta since the end of 2019.

The concept is to create "bundles", folders that gather your notes, to-do lists etc... in order to sort all these elements in a more productive and efficient way.

Each bundle is displayed on the home page as a widget and you can preview what it contains. Basically, it's a way to arrange all your notes, reminders, recipes, shopping lists, journal entries, articles in an ergonomic, clear and above all listed way (the tagging system is really well done).

The application is free, with no ads or in-app purchases except a pro version so you can manage your bundles from the web version on your PC. Everything is synchronized on your devices, so you have to create an account. In my opinion, it's really the system of tags and filters, to find a specific note among several bundles, which makes this application particularly interesting.