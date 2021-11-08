This is what we call an imbalanced mid-range smartphone

The Oppo A94 is one of the better mid-range smartphones in Oppo's A-lineup. Selling for $515 when it was released, I took the Oppo A94 for a spin and would like to share my full review for you to decide whether this device stands out in this ultra-competitive price segment.

Rating

Good Very nice design

Excellent battery life

Stability of the Dimensity 800U SoC

30-watts fast charge (wired)

microSD port

3.5mm headphone jack Bad 60 Hz refresh rate

Poor night photo performance

Overall camera module too average

Limited performance for gaming

No IP rating

Design and screen: Plastic back with a nice AMOLED screen The Oppo A94 5G sports a very classic mid-range smartphone look with a run-of-the-mill mid-range smartphone display which ultimately, fits in very nicely for your bang average mid-range smartphone. What I liked: Fantastic Purple color is very nice.

Matte coating at the back is pleasant to the touch.

Quality AMOLED panel.

Under-display fingerprint reader. What I disliked: 60 Hz refresh rate.

No IP certification. I really like this Fantastic Purple color / © NextPit The Oppo A94 5G comes in two colors: Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple. I got the second one for my review unit and I found it to be very beautiful with its opalescent reflective effects. The back is made out of plastic but I forgive Oppo for this "affront" (I know, you prefer glass to plastic, and there is no need to remind me). This is especially stark since the matte coating is pleasant to the touch and provides a good grip. The smartphone is also very light as it tips the scales at a mere 173 grams. When seen from the front, the Oppo A94 has very rounded edges and retains a chin that is too noticeable of which I don't really fancy. The smartphone also offers a microSD memory card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single speaker that is functional at best. On the other hand, there is no IP certification or Gorilla Glass to protect the screen, but rather it comes with a Dragontrail™ Pro glass which is Corning's competitor. The chin of the Oppo A94 5G is a bit too wide for my taste / © NextPit What about the display? Let's talk about it in greater depth. It is a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel in Full HD+ resolution at 2400x1080 pixels or 409 dpi. This is expected from an AMOLED panel although the 430 nits brightness (800 at its maximum) is a bit low compared to the average performer in the market. But it's a shame that the refresh rate remains stuck at 60 Hz when many of its competitors have long moved on to 90 or even 120 Hz. Also read: Slack Fight: 60 Hz AMOLED screen or 120 Hz LCD? As for its colorimetry, I found it a bit too cold with colors tending to pull towards blue tones. The Pixel 4a, for example, also offers a 60 Hz screen but has the merit of being perfectly calibrated. Last but not least, the screen houses a fingerprint reader, which is not so common in this price range and is, therefore, a very good point for Oppo. Too bad the AMOLED screen is stuck with a 60 Hz refresh rate / © NextPit

Oppo A94 5G software The Oppo A94 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 that is based on Android 11 and is expected to receive just one major Android update as well as 3 years of security updates. I'm really not going to elaborate on this section since the Oppo A94 5G doesn't offer any exclusive features. It is powered by ColorOS 11 that everyone knows about, of which you can check out our full review on NextPit. The interface is meant to be functional, especially for multitasking purposes, and is also extremely customizable. I will stop here and say no more in this article. Also read: How many Android updates do Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus guarantee? I'll just add that the review unit from Oppo oddly prompted me to "finish configuring your Reno5 Z" when I first turned it on. Well, it doesn't take a genius to figure out that the Oppo A94 is a rebranded Reno5 Z since the Reno5 range was only released in China. Reno5 Z or A94? / © NextPit This is a common practice among Chinese manufacturers and it's not a big deal. At the time of writing this review, the Oppo A94 5G has received the October 2021 security patch and it should benefit from the shift to Android 12 and thus ColorOS 12 soon. Also read: Android 12: Smartphones that will receive the update

Performance: Not very powerful but very stable The Oppo A94 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with its Mali-G57 GPU, and is backed by 8GB of RAM which is pretty good for a mid-range smartphone. What I liked: Stable performance.

No overheating. What I dislike: Not powerful enough for hardcore gaming. The Oppo A94 5G is clearly not designed for gaming / © NextPit The Dimensity 800U is a mid-range SoC that powers the Redmi Note 9T. This mobile processor is known for its speed, thanks to its 7nm manufacturing process, sporting 8 cores (4 Cortex A76 high performance at 2.4 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 low power at 2 GHz). However, the Oppo A94 5G is not a very powerful smartphone. The performance is nothing like my OnePlus Nord 2 and its Dimensity 1200 or a Poco F3 and its Snapdragon 870, for instance. And these smartphones are also currently sold for less than $500 a pop. In reality, you can play CoD Mobile with the graphics options set to the minimum level and do not expect a higher framerate than 30 fps. Also read: Do gaming modes actually boost performance? Almost 100% stability on 3DMark's Wild Life Stress Test benchmark / © NextPit 3DMark screenshot On the other hand, the Oppo A94 5G was particularly good at temperature control and performance stability. There was almost no slowdown even during intense and prolonged gaming sessions and the smartphone does not overheat. On the various 3DMark benchmarks that I put it through (intensive gaming for 1 and 20 minutes, intensive multicore for 20 minutes), the Oppo A94 managed to remained stable for more than 90% of the time. As a comparison, none of the recent flagships are capable of this. Hence, it's clearly not a powerful device and I wouldn't consider it for gaming at all, but its performance has the merit of being stable. For everyday tasks, it's already very good.

Battery: Small but powerful The Oppo A94 5G packs a 4,310 mAh battery that accepts wired fast charging up to 30 watts. What I liked: Excellent battery life.

30-watt fast charge in less than 1 hour.

VOOC charger included in the box. What I disliked: - With a battery rating of 4,310 mAh, it is actually quite low in theory. But that does not prevent the Oppo A94 5G to offer excellent battery life. In everyday use, we slightly exceeded 17 hours with my average screen time between 4 and 6 hours per day. With a "normal" usage pattern, we can easily last for 2 full days before having to recharge the smartphone. When it comes to charging, the Oppo A94 is the first Oppo smartphone in the A series to feature VOOC 4.0 technology that delivers fast charging at 30 watts. I was able to charge the smartphone in just under an hour on average (about 50 minutes). Again, I prefer the Warp Charge 65T of my OnePlus Nord 2 but Oppo's performance is quite respectable when you know that Samsung, Apple, or even Google remain stuck at around 30 watts even for their flagships. The Oppo A94 does not support wireless charging or reverse wireless charging, and it would be unfair to list these shortcomings as flaws for a device in this price range.

Technical specifications Technical data Device name Oppo A94 Image Display 6.3-inch AMOLED, resolution

1080 x 2400 (409 PPP), 60 Hertz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 800U | octa-core | 7 nm Memory

(varies by region) 8 GB RAM

128 GB storage Expandable storage Yes, via microSD up to 256GB Main Camera 48 MP | f/1.7 aperture | 26 mm focal length | 0.8 µm sensor size | PDAF Ultra Wide Angle Camera 8 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 16 mm focal length | 119° FOV Macro 2 MP Depth 2 MP Telephoto lens No Video 4K at 30 fps (rear)

1080p at 30 fps (front) Selfie 16 MP | f/2.4 aperture Audio 1 speaker Battery 4310 mAh Wired charging Max. 30 W Wireless charging (Qi) No UWB No Price $515 Check price