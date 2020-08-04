OnePlus Nord: two more models with the same branding

The first OnePlus Nord has only been on sale in Germany for a few hours and reports on other models in the Nord series are already appearing. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei already said in an interview with Marques Brownlee a few weeks ago that the OnePlus Nord will not only be a single smartphone, but a whole range of upcoming OnePlus devices.

Graphic designer Max J and Concept Creator have already teamed up and published a video of possible designs. Their name for the two devices: "Aurora".

As PhoneArena reports, the Chinese company is currently working on two more Nord models, internally known as "Billie 1" and "Billie 2". What exactly the marketing and names of these new smartphones will look like, however, is still unknown. However, these variants could be introduced later this year with the OnePlus 8T.

It should be noted that no details of the design have been leaked so far. The biggest changes of the probably even cheaper Android smartphones are differences with the camera system. Therefore the two dummies only have two or three cameras on the back.

Inside the smartphones is said to be a Snapdragon 690, which chip manufacturer Qualcomm recently announced as the successor to the Snapdragon 675 and also includes a 5G modem. The chip is a bit slower than the Snapdragon 765, which can be found in the currently available OnePlus Nord.

There is only speculation about the price so far. Billie 1 and Billie 2 could cost €199 and €299 in Europe, respectively.