The OnePlus 10 (Pro) will be released much earlier than expected and it makes sense

According to a post by Pete Lau published on Weibo and shared by the brand's official account on Tuesday, December 21, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be released in January as rumored. The new flagship should therefore be released earlier than usual.

TL;DR

OnePlus could bring forward its release schedule, possibly to align with Xiaomi's.

The manufacturer could also launch only one model, at first, and not two.

The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro will be the brand's next flagships and while OnePlus usually unveils its new high-end smartphones at the end of the first quarter of each year, rumors point to a change in strategy with a January 2022 launch. An announcement made by the co-founder of the brand seems to confirm this trend.

Indeed, in a post published on Weibo, Pete Lau the co-founder of the brand confirmed holding an event around the OnePlus 10 Pro in January 2022. The OnePlus executive used the hashtag #OnePlus10Pro with the tagline "See you in January". It's unlikely to be anything other than the launch of the new smartphone.

OnePlus' official Weibo account shared the executive's post / © OnePlus/Weibo (translated)

It is rumored that OnePlus might only launch one model in January, at least initially. A second one could follow in the second half of 2022 and could be a basic OnePlus 10 or even a OnePlus 10T. Thus, the manufacturer, which has become a sub-brand of Oppo, could model itself on the strategy that Xiaomi employs for its flagships.

Inevitably, the fact that OnePlus is bringing forward its release schedule, surely to align it with Xiaomi's which is expected to launch its Xiaomi 12 in China on December 28, seems totally logical.

In any case, the manufacturer has been consistently launching its new smartphones earlier and earlier every year. As a reminder, the OnePlus 9 was released in the west on March 23, the OnePlus 8 on April 14, and the OnePlus 7 on May 14. There's nothing to say that OnePlus will also move up its release schedule outside China this time, though. Especially since it would be strange for Oppo to shoot itself in the foot by risking its Find X4 (Pro) launch, expected in early 2022 as well.

What do you think of this change in strategy from OnePlus? Are you waiting for the OnePlus 10 Pro to arrive? Let's discuss it in the comments.