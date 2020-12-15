Nokia 5.4 unveiled: Quad cameras, Snapdragon 662 with Android 11 for EUR 219

Why spend 1,000 Euros for a smartphone when similar features are already available on a mid-range device? That was the question Nokia asked users when it launched the Nokia 5.3, which the company introduced shortly before the Christmas shopping season this year. Earlier today, Nokia much to the surprise of many released a successor to the Nokia 5.3 – the rather obviously named Nokia 5.4. Let's check out what the big deal is?

The new Nokia 5.4 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, runs Android 11, and has a quad-camera setup at the rear, and only has a price tag of EUR 219 Euros.

During the launch conference for the Nokia 5.4, HMD Global seemed to have fixated on the idea that people pursue a "side hustle" alongside their professional work. If you know a bit of rap lingo, you'll certainly be familiar with the hustler life. The Nokia 5.4, however, is all about living out one's creativity in private alongside one's main job and devoting oneself to photography, videos, or music.

The two color variants are based on the Nordic nature / © HMD Global / Collage: NextPit

And at least for the first two points, the latest smartphone from HMD Global brings interesting features. Because on the back of the Nokia 5.4 sits a quad-camera setup with a primary sensor that can capture images at 48-megapixels. Then there is the 5MP shooter for ultra-wide-angle shots. The phone also gets two additional sensors for depth and macro shots – both of which resolve images at 2-megapixels. While this might sound a bit underwhelming, Nokia sort of redeems itself with the fact that it supports two features that are not usually found on devices in this price range. For example, the phone supports image stabilization as well as video recording in FHD resolution at 60fps.

The Nokia 5.4 also gets the Spectra 340 ISP (Image Signaling Processor) that is integrated with the Snapdragon 662 chip. It reportedly helps the phone do away with shutter lag in photos, and along with OZO spatial sound and wind noise cancellation, HMD has also ensured that our videos sound as good as they look.

See more thanks to the punch-hole notch

Also interesting is HMD's decision to switch from a waterdrop notch to a punch-hole notch, and thus a cutout in the display to place the front camera. The camera nestled between the 6.39-inch display resolves at 16 megapixels. The panel itself boasts of HD+ resolution. The punch hole notch certainly makes the phone look a bit more modern

Instead of a waterdrop notch, the Nokia 5.4 relies on a punch hole in the display / © HMD Global

The Nokia 5.4 gets a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. For this purpose, the Nokia 5.4 has a USB-C port, which, however, only supports USB 2.0. You will have to do without wireless charging due to the polycarbonate back. Besides USB-C, there is also a 3.5mm jack for audio. The phone also lacks an NFC chip.

Update to Android 11 in the offing

The Nokia 5.4 comes with Android One and will soon receive an update to Android 11. Updates will be available for two years from launch in January 2020, security updates for as long as three years, and as a little extra for Android fans, HMD Global is giving the 5.4 a dedicated Google Assistant button. The phone gets the aforementioned Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB using microSD cards.

The phone also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 5.4 will go on sale starting mid-January for EUR 219 shall be made available in two color options; Polar Night and Dusk.

What do you think of the new Nokia 5.4? Is it an interesting smartphone under 300 euros or do you prefer alternatives like the Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Pro? Are you interested in a review?