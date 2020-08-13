We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the NextPit homepage
AndroidPIT becomes NextPit 

Motorola Razr 2020: new folding smartphone to be unveiled on September 9

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Antoine Engels
Motorola Razr 2020: new folding smartphone to be unveiled on September 9

Motorola has announced a virtual event on September 9th to reinvent the smartphone experience once again - a not-so-subtle hint about its next foldable smartphone and follow-up to the Motorola Razr 2019.

Motorola didn't say much more about this event or the product that will be presented there. We can, without taking too many risks, imagine a foldable smartphone Razr 2 or an upgraded and 5G version of the first Razr, like we saw with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G.

ezgif.com resize
See you on September 9th to learn more about Motorola's foldable future. / © Motorola

Harder, better, faster, stronger?

The new RAZR is rumored to have a more futuristic design. The bezels of its folding screen are said to have been reduced. Once folded, the smartphone would still carry an external screen to view notifications (2.7 inches).

The 5G-compatible Snapdragon 765G processor would replace the Snapdragon 710 of the first model and the battery would also gain in charging capacity, increasing to 2,845 mAh from 2,510 mAh. All this remains speculation and needs to be confirmed by official information.

In any case, Motorola's potential comeback on the folding market can only be welcomed, as the first Razr made the technosphere dream but suffered terribly from the comparison with the Galaxy Z Flip, which was more successful.

Hardware Motorola
Never miss a story with NextPit via  Telegram 📲!

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing