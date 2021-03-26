Snapdragon 870-powered Motorola Moto G100 sports desktop mode

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G100, an upper mid-range smartphone that boasts of something different from the rest of the crowd - it has an unusual desktop mode. Over in China, the very same handset is known as the Moto Edge S.

Motorola has just revealed its latest smartphone in the form of the Moto G100, where this handset will target the upper mid-range sector with an asking price of €499.99. Marking the tenth anniversary of the Moto G series, this smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has a refresh rate of 90 Hertz. Also, the Moto G100 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC underneath the hood.

Upper mid-range and higher price

Nestling comfortably in this sector, we can definitely expect a better performing device as compared to the recently introduced Motorola G10 and G30 handsets. Of course, with the going price of just under €500, Motorola knows just what kind of territory it is wading into and is also pricier than the identically constructed Moto Edge S, a handset that was released exclusively in China earlier this year.

The Lenovo subsidiary mates the Snapdragon 870 chipset to 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage, and a 64MP main camera as part of the triple camera module that is located at the back. For selfies, Motorola offers us two cameras in a punch-hole format upfront: one 16 MP and one ultra-wide-angle cam with 8 MP resolution. The following is the overview of the complete camera setup:

Rear camera:

64-MP sensor, ƒ/1.7, 0.7 µm, quad-pixel technology

16-MP 17-degree ultra-wide/macro camera, ƒ/2.2, 1.0 μm and ring flash

2MP depth sensor, ƒ/2.4, 1.75 µm laser autofocus Digital zoom (8x photo /8x video) LED flash

Front camera:

16-MP selfie camera, ƒ/2.2, 1.0 µm

8-MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera, ƒ/2.4, 1.12 µm

The Moto G100 in all its glory / © Motorola

Rounding out the very decent overall package is a capable 5,000 mAh battery that is recharged via the included 20W TurboPower charger. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and 5G connectivity are supported, and if you so desire, there is space for a second SIM card in the hybrid slot. Just in case you are wondering whether the Moto G100 can handle light splashes of water, the device is IP52 certified.

Together with the latest stock Android 11 operating system, Motorola offers us a pretty complete all-round package, where weaknesses are found in tiny details such as missing stereo speakers. Nevertheless, the asking price of €500 is a lot of money compared to the aforementioned Moto Edge S from China, and it isn't just the price difference to be blamed here.

The higher price tag is perhaps justified by the included accessories of the Moto G100. Apart from the charger, there is also a docking station that can deliver an Android experience right on your desktop, in addition to a USB-C-to-HDMI cable.

"Ready For" opens up many possibilities for you / © Motorola

What's missing would be a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, and a monitor. Once you have those, you can use the smartphone - which is Motorola's intention all along - as a replacement for a desktop PC. Thanks to the docking station, the Moto G100 will be charged and cooled by a fan simultaneously. Those who can do without the fan and the LED display on the dock can also enjoy image output without an external power supply.

When viewed through the monitor, Android will be depicted in a customized view that would be familiar to Windows 10 users. Motorola has named this platform "Ready For". It even boasts of a dedicated gaming mode, allowing the smartphone to become a TV console while doubling up as a Bluetooth controller.

In addition, there is a TV mode for video content and you can even enjoy your video calls in an optimized manner. In the future, Motorola wants to expand the "Ready For" platform with additional features while extending it to other Motorola smartphones that meet the hardware requirements.

This is what the docking station looks like / © Motorola

As we said, €500 is what Motorola thinks is fair value for this smartphone and a docking bundle. The hardware specifications of the smartphone are above average, while you can be the first to enjoy unprecedented versatility in mobile productivity via the "Ready For" platform.

This might position the Motorola G100 to be an exciting alternative for many, especially during the pandemic era. Samsung has already tried this out with their DeX, albeit to limited success. Will Motorola be the next step in such evolution? You can pre-order the smartphone in blue or white colors right now, although it will only arrive in stores roughly a month from now.

The new Moto G100 will be available to buy directly from Motorola or Amazon soon for 499,99 euros.

What do you think of Motorola's direction with this smartphone? Does "Ready For" sound interesting to you as a desktop alternative or is the idea too wacky for your taste? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.