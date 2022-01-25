Motorola to explore new frontiers with the impressive "Frontier 22"

Motorola is apparently going to launch another flagship device! Rumors about a mysterious "Frontier 22" device have already started making rounds on the internet. Today, Winfuture shared more information on the upcoming flagship. Namely, the device will feature a powerful set of cameras and the next generation of Qualcomm's renowned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Keep on reading to find out more!

TL;DR

The next Motorola flagship is expected to launch in July 2022.

"Frontier 22" will come with a new Qualcomm SoC, a 200 MP camera, and a 144 Hz display.

After the ripples caused in the foldable scene by leaks surrounding the Motorola Razr 3, Lenovo's subsidiary aims to score another hit at the high-end market with what seems to be a new flagship device! Codenamed "Frontier 22", the new Motorola flagship has interesting features that are powerful enough to raise some eyebrows. Samsung, with their upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 (that is due to launch soon) should pay attention to it!

The German website Winfuture wrote that "well-informed and trustworthy sources" gave more information on the device that will come with a refined version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - the SM8475, that may adopt the "Plus" alias alongside up to 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is expected to be available around July.

Frontier 22: Powerful camera and fast display

This is what the mysterious new "Frontier 22" may look like. / © Winfuture.de

The "Frontier 22" is rumored to feature a powerful camera of 200 MP, with OIS accompanied by a constellation of 50 MP wide or ultra-wide-angle and 12 MP telephoto sensors. Impressively, Motorola can still manage to pack a 60 MP selfie camera within a punch hole. Other sources report the use of the Samsung HP1 camera and the ultrawide Samsung JN1, but this information should be taken with a grain of salt since Winfuture's sources have not confirmed them.

The display is equally impressive. We are expecting to see a 144Hz OLED display with curved sides with a size of 6.67 inches. The resolution is going to be FullHD+ in a 20:9 format. The display will be super bright too, with HDR10+ support and DCI-P3 color space coverage.

A 4,500 mAh battery will power the device and charge with up to 125 Watts, while wireless charging will also be present at 50 Watts. The rumors also talk about Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual sim support concerning connectivity. The device will run Android 12.

We have no information on pricing and availability, but judging from the top-notch specs, I would not be surprised if the device came close or over the $1,000 mark. Thankfully, Motorola is known for launching its devices globally to safely assume that the new "Frontier 22" will be available in the US.

What do you think of this new flagship device? Will it be an excellent competition to the Samsung Galaxy S22? Let me know in the comments!