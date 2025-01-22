Run, Don't Walk to McDonald's: Pokémon Cards Are Back

Special promotions are a very effective marketing tool for McDonald's. They pull in more customers than burgers and are especially enticing to a younger audience. Now, one of the best yearly promotions has returned to McDonald's restaurants across the US, and it's not just for kids. Special edition Pokémon cards in Happy Meals have been a staple for many years, and this time will be no different.

The promotion comes in at just the right time when Pokémon cards are in exceptionally high demand. The Pokémon Company is currently addressing massive shortages concerning the newest Prismatic Evolutions set. This does, however, mean that the limited edition Pokémon cards at McDonald's could become the next victim of scalpers.

15 Special Edition Pokémon Cards

When you buy a Happy Meal right now, you will receive a mini booster pack with your order. This pack contains four exclusive Pokémon cards to trade and collect. As the name suggests, the Dragon Discovery set primarily includes dragon-type Pokémon. Each pack contains three normal playing cards and one special holographic card that features an exclusive confetti effect. The full set contains a total of 15 cards.

These Pokémon are featured:

Charizard

Pikachu

Miraidon

Jigglypuff

Hatenna

Dragapult

Quagsire

Koraidon

Umbreon

Hydreigon

Roaring Moon

Dragonite

Eevee

Rayquaza

Drampa

Virtual Pokémon TCG Pocket Rewards

Pokémon-fans in the United States also receive a special bonus when ordering a Happy Meal through the McDonald's app. You will get 24 pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourglasses in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket with each order. This free bonus is exclusive to the US and requires you to place your order through the app.

Those who are hoping to make a quick buck by reselling the cards are most likely out of luck. The most expensive cards from many years ago are only worth around $20-30. With the average Happy Meal being priced at around $6, the cards aren't a worthwhile investment for most. They are, however, very interesting to collectors.

The promotion officially ends in late February 2025. Card supplies are limited, which could lead to some stores running out of products before the campaign officially comes to an end.

