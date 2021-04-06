Liquid Lens: Is this the next big smartphone camera innovation?

It's been just a few days since Xiaomi took the covers off its first-ever foldable smartphone – the Mi Mix Fold. While it was mainly in the news for being the company's first foldable, the phone did come with an interesting piece of camera technology. Liquid Lens. In this article, we explore what this new lens technology really is and speculate whether we are at the cusp of a smartphone camera revolution aided by this new development.

Without beating around the bush, let's dive right in.

What is 'Liquid Lens' and how does it work?

in case we did not mention it before, the Mi Mix Fold is also notable in the fact Xiaomi claims it to be the world's first smartphone to feature liquid lens technology. As evident from the name, the 'liquid' in Liquid Lens indicates that we are talking about a lens that is flexible in nature. In simpler words, liquid lens technology finds inspiration from the human body and is actually mimics the bionics of the human eye. The liquid lens is encapsulated within a transparent liquid that is itself encased in a film - quite unlike the rigid glass lenses that we are used to on modern smartphones.

In the press release announcing the Mi Mix Fold, Xiaomi explains:

The liquid lens uses the principle of human eye bionics, forming a lens-like structure with a transparent fluid wrapped in film, very different from traditional optical lenses. The radius of curvature of the spherical surface can be accurately changed thanks to a high-precision motor based on Xiaomi’s self-developed technology, which allows for 3X optical zoom, up to 30X telephoto, and a minimum focus distance of 3cm.

Xiaomi's Liquid Lens made its debut on March 30 / © Xiaomi / Screenshot: NextPit

With Liquid Lens, Xiaomi ensures that in an array consisting of four cameras, only three camera lenses are needed because a single lens can perform the role of two lenses by simply changing its shape or 'deforming'. In this case, for example, the same lens offers users the capability to zoom in 3x and also offer 30x magnification when it functions as a microscope camera.

Xiaomi also claims that the technology is more durable than traditional lenses. What it does not reveal, however, is the cost component. After all, there's a difference between implementing something like this in a device that costs over EUR 1000 and putting it on a device that costs EUR 600. However, there is no denying that Xiaomi has been a pioneer at bringing high-end features to mid-range smartphones and they will somehow find a way to bring this technology to less expensive smartphones in the future.

Huawei and OnePlus are also experimenting with bionic lenses

If this technology could actually be produced and installed in the smartphone at a comparatively low cost, other smartphone manufacturers are also likely to register their interest in these Liquid Lenses. That said, the technology itself is anything but brand new. Corning, which we know mainly for its Gorilla Glass, has already been producing its Varioptic Liquid Lenses for the industrial sector for many years and already celebrated the sale of two million of these lenses in 2019.