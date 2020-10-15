iPhone 12: No headphones and charger for the same price

During the Apple keynote, the US company made several announcements concerning the new iPhone 12 range. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Mini, based on Apple's track record, can be considered to be a rather expensive acquisition. However, Apple is not going to budge by lowering the respective prices despite the lack of bundled chargers and EarPods.

This comes as no surprise: If we take a look at the Apple website and see the packaging details of the new iPhone 12 models, it only says "USB-C to Lightning" cable and "documentation". Apple is removing the charging adapter and the wired headphones, as was already suspected a few weeks ago. Apple claims that this is part of their effort in wanting to protect the environment, touting that majority of future iPhone buyers already own a charger, and in fact, many people have Apple's classic square charger plugs laying around the house, unused. However, due to the USB ports, these are not compatible with the included USB-C cable and do not support Quick-Charge. Are you kidding us?

The iPhone 12 lacks EarPods and the charging adapter / © Screenshot / NextPit

iPhone 12: 20-Watt charging adapter costs €25 ($30)

Only those who previously owned an iPhone 11 Pro have the USB-C to Lightning adapter, but this adapter was part of the internal packaging when one picked up the handset. Thus, buyers of the new iPhone 12 have no other choice than to purchase the 20-Watt power supply in order to take advantage of Fast Charging from Apple for an additional €25 ($30). Older cables with USB plugs, like those included with the iPhone 5, still fit, but that would be like buying the latest Porsche only to drive it on Dutch highways.

On the other hand, this year's Apple bill for the iPhone 12 Pro Max (256 GB) inclusive of Apple Care+ for €229 ($269), will already surpass the €1,500 ($1,763) mark this fall. I can imagine that buyers of the iPhone 12 will not be bothered by the additional €25 ($30) required at the end of the day, but personally, I find Apple's statement that there are already numerous chargers among consumers simply outrageous and a money-grabbing attempt.

What is your take on the situation? Do you find Apple's arguments to be convincing? Perhaps you even miss the old EarPods? Let's discuss it in the comments.

