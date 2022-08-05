Leaked renders: This is Apple's next entry level iPad

Apple's upcoming 10th-gen iPad or iPad 2022 has been leaked in a set of computer renders. The published materials hint of several changes to expect from the entry-level iPad of Apple. However, it does not confirm if USB-C will replace the Lightning port which was first reported two months ago.

TL;DR

The iPad 2022 will feature a thinner and shorter profile based on new renders.

Apple could utilize a USB-C port on the new iPad.

Apple's iPad 2022 is expected to rock the A14 chipset with 5G connectivity.

Courtesy of MySmartPrice, the schematics reveal minor improvements on the aesthetics of the yet unannounced iPad. Its top and bottom bezels look to be thinner compared to last year's 9th-generation iPad. The Home button integrated with Touch ID is still present at the bottom along with the front-facing camera on the opposite side of the screen. It is also unclear if we will get the rumored increase in display size by looking at these rough renders alone.

The iPad 2022 will retain its Home button but will come with flatter sides / © MySmartPrice

The back of the tablet houses an unfamiliar oval-shaped camera island. It is safe to assume that the bigger circle is supposed to represents the camera sensor while the smaller hole could be a microphone provision. More importantly, the sides of the iPad 2022 resemble the iPad mini 6 with flat edges and rounded corners. Both the volume rocker and power button are also flatter. In addition, the source mentioned that the device will be thinner and shorter.

The iPad 2022 with a new camera hump / © MySmartPrice

We cannot tell if the upcoming iPad will finally depart from the Lightning standard as the port is obscured with a red mark. But it is only practical for Apple to step away from its proprietary port given its recent iPad Pro tablets have arrived with the more versatile USB-C.

Other specs and availability of iPad 2022

Compared to its predecessor, the iPad 2022 will sport a faster A14 chipset that will enable faster performance and longer battery life. Apple is scheduled to announce the next iPad lineup sometime in September or October. Moreover, the iPadOS 16 launch is expected to be delayed until October, so it makes sense for the company to tie the release of its software and hardware at the same time.