Latest iOS 17 Update is Fixing the iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues

Apple is now rolling out a minor but important iOS 17.0.3 software update to its iPhone 15 (review) and iPhone 15 Pro. The new firmware is said to fix the overheating issues faced by some iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) users since the launch.

The iOS 17update comes on the heels of the iPhone-maker acknowledging at the end of September that an iOS 17 bug caused the overheating problems. In addition, select apps, such as Instagram and Uber, were also considered contributing to overload the new A17 Pro chip that is exclusive to the iPhone Pro models.

There were a few iPhone 15 devices unexpectedly shutdown due to the build-up of heat even without running intensive apps and games. Our colleague Fabi also experienced abnormal heat from the iPhone 15 Pro while charging. More importantly, the case appears to be isolated on the Pro models and does not impact the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, for once, really the best iPhone ever launched by Apple? / © nextpit

The latest iOS 17 firmware seems to address major concerns, especially for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, time will tell if Apple has entirely squashed out all bugs related to the overheating. We will also look closely at our iPhone 15 devices after installing the software and give updates on this matter.

If you're running an iPhone 15, you should be getting a notification for an available new firmware. Alternatively, you can manually check by going to Settings > General > Software update.

At the same time, Apple is releasing a similar update through iPadOS 17.0.3 for compatible iPad and iPad Pro tablet as well. Similarly, this can be downloaded manually from the settings.

iOS 17 beta and watchOS 10 beta

Besides the standard software, the Cupertino continues to bring installments to its beta program. Those public testers and developers have received the second beta of iOS 17.1 before the definitive release to all at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 (review) are also gaining the Double Tap via watchOS 10.1 beta. We prepared a guide on how to use the new Double Tap gesture-based feature.

Did you receive the iOS 17.0.3 firmware on your iPhone 15? Have you noticed any substantial changes after updating? Share with us in the comments.