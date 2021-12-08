iOS 15 login problems: Apps request new login constantly

The new iOS 15 mobile operating system for iPhones has been available for download since the end of September. One particular new feature of this update includes the preparation of apps so that the launch process can take place at a faster pace. However, this has apparently led to problems with apps where you have to log in.

TL;DR

Problems with app logins under iOS 15.

Constant re-login required.

Apple is working on a solution according to developers which is a difficult thing to execute.

A new feature in iOS 15 has led to the fact that users are constantly logged out of certain apps without any warning. This makes it necessary to log in again every time you launch the app. Meanwhile, app developers have reacted to this and published updates to counteract the problem.

Among others, the microblogging service Twitter and the route planner Komoot have already updated their apps so that users no longer have to be subjected to this bug. Other service providers have not yet been able to completely eliminate the problem. Thankfully, the cause of the problem is known so far, but a comprehensive solution to the problem remains pending.

iOS 15 prepares apps in the background

A new iOS 15 feature ensures that the iPhone "warms up" certain apps that are frequently used as a precautionary measure. In other words, selected processes that are necessary to launch the app are prepared in the background. This should speed up the launch process and users can then access the desired app at a faster rate. What sounds good in theory actually leads to problems with the affected apps. Warming up would mean selected database entries are not yet available and the app therefore has to request the login data again when starting.

According to an Apple developer, the artificial intelligence (AI) prefers to prepare applications that are frequently used. These will then remain in a stand-by mode and will be activated as soon as required. The AI thus determines which apps are used in order to prepare them. If you do not launch the programs at the end, they are automatically removed from the cache.

The bug is difficult to fix

Apple has already published a workaround to this issue. However, this does not ensure that the bug will no longer occur. Since the AI reacts to the individual app usage of users, the login bug will also constantly change. This makes it difficult to reproduce the problem, which makes it even more difficult for Apple to work on a comprehensive solution.

Have you experienced the problem as well? What about a solution? Let us know in the comments!