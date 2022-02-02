Here is how Face ID with a mask works to unlock your iPhone

While testing the iPhone 13 last year, I had mixed feelings about the Face ID technology, since it was such a nightmare to unlock the phone while using a mask. And I must say that Apple is trying to circumvent this issue for a long time now, even using Apple Watch combined with Face ID as a solution. Now, we got iOS 15.4 and indeed it becomes easier to use Face ID with a mask.

Last week, Apple released the iOS 15.4 (still in developer beta) with some improvements for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 when it comes to using the Face ID feature while using a mask. Yes, until now only these two iPhone series support the Face ID improvements.

There are some requirements for Face ID with a mask to work. As mentioned before, only iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series support the new feature, as well as your device, must be running with iOS 15.4 or a later version.

How do you set up Face ID with a mask feature?

After downloading and installing iOS 15.4, a splash screen to set up Face ID With a Mask will pop up on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, and the only thing you should do is to follow the prompts to register Face ID for use with a mask from there. But in case you missed that, you can always do the whole process directly in the Settings app. Here are the steps to follow:

Launch the Settings app > Face ID & Passcode > Use Face ID With a Mask and toggle the option on. Follow the prompts to re-register Face ID for use with a mask. If you’re wearing glasses for the first scan, you will need to remove them for the second scan. Done! Now you are able to unlock your iPhone 12 or 13 more accurately.

Remember, you can toggle off Face ID with a mask option anytime using the same instructions above. Once you set it up, you don't need to scan in your face again, simply toggle the option back on to use it.

Is Face ID with a mask working properly?

Since Face ID is such a relevant security feature, some members of our team have been using it since last week, and here is the feedback: "it works like Face ID without a mask!" Here is how fast it can get: